Forex Today: US dollar regains poise after Powell’s blow, Bitcoin rebounds, PMIs in focus

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is what you need to know on Wednesday, June 23:. The market mood remains somewhat buoyed, courtesy of the reassurance from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on inflation and monetary policy, which eased the rising fears over a sooner-than-expected rate lift-off. Most Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher, although the gains appear limited by rising coronavirus cases in Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan.

