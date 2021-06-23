Forex Today: US dollar regains poise after Powell’s blow, Bitcoin rebounds, PMIs in focus
Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, June 23:. The market mood remains somewhat buoyed, courtesy of the reassurance from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on inflation and monetary policy, which eased the rising fears over a sooner-than-expected rate lift-off. Most Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher, although the gains appear limited by rising coronavirus cases in Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan.www.fxstreet.com