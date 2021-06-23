Cancel
Business

Europe set for higher open ahead of flash PMIs

FXStreet.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday’s stock market session was a much more orderly affair, with a positive finish for Europe as well as US markets, which were aided by some dovish commentary from New York Fed President John Williams. His stance on tapering and rate rises stands in contrast to the more hawkish tone of his St. Louis Fed counterpart James Bullard, and helped the Nasdaq make a new record high, while the S&P500 was back within touching distance of its own record high, set last week.

#Pmi#Inflation#New York Fed#St Louis Fed#Nasdaq#The Dallas Fed#European#The Bank Of England#The Federal Reserve#Pmi#Ons#Eurusd#Ma#Gbpusd#Eurgbp
Related
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar ends lower in thin trading on falling U.S. yields

The greenback ended the day marginally lower against its peers on Monday in thin trading (U.S. markets remained closed) as investors continued to focus on the soft details of the U.S. jobs report together with falling U.S. Treasury yields. Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar dipped to 110.94 in New...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD edges higher past 0.7500 ahead of RBA

AUD/USD attacks the upper end of nearby trading range. Virus woes get firmer with another virus strain, from California, marking resistance to vaccines. RBA is expected to review bond yield target, interest rate, Orr’s comments will be the key. US traders return after a long weekend, ISM Services PMI adds...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Aussie, Kiwi Jump as Investors Wait for Fed Clues; Dollar Struggles

LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Antipodean currencies rose on Tuesday, taking advantage of the greenback's weakness as investors waited for clues about when the U.S. Federal Reserve could start tapering stimulus after pressure for rate hikes eased due to mixed labour market data. The New Zealand dollar jumped after a strikingly strong...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD refreshes weekly high amid reopening optimism, US PMI data eyed

GBP/USD trades above 1.3880 for the first time after June 29. The US dollar remains muted following the NFP data released in the previous week. The sterling makes efforts to make a comeback backed by upbeat economic data and optimism on the economy reopening. GBP/USD locks in some fresh gains...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD Climbs into RBA Rate Decision; USD Flat Amid Holiday

Kiwi Jumps – ASB Bank Sees RBNZ Rate Hike in Late 2021. Summary: New Zealand’s Kiwi sprouted wings and soared in early Sydney trade after ASB Bank (Auckland Savings Bank) predicted the RBNZ will raise the cash rate in November 2021. NZD/USD currently trades at 0.7058 from its 0.7017 New York close. The Australian Dollar climbed to 0.7545 from 0.7530 ahead of today’s RBA Interest rate meeting and decision (2.30 pm Sydney). Meantime the US Dollar was little changed against its other Rivals as the US celebrated their Independence Day holiday. Despite mostly upbeat European and Eurozone Services and Composite PMIs, the EUR/USD pair was little changed, trading at 1.1866 from its New York close of 1.1863. Sterling edged up to 1.3857 from 1.3845 on an improvement of UK Services PMI in June (to 62.4 vs estimates of 61.7). UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted partial restrictions as the country prepared for its scheduled July 19 reopening. Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Greenback was mixed. USD/SGD opened at 1.3450 from 1.3460 yesterday while the USD/THB pair settled at 32.10 (32.15 yesterday).
BusinessFXStreet.com

S&P 500 Futures pare intraday gains amid firmer T-bond yields

S&P 500 Futures step back from record top amid anxious markets. Indecision over Fed’s next moves, covid concerns and pre-data caution weigh on sentiment. ISM Services PMI will be observed to confirm inflation pressure ahead of FOMC minutes. S&P 500 Futures seem tired after an eight-day uptrend to the record...
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver move higher leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold has had another great session overnight breaking out of its consolidation area between $1797.21/oz and $1750.78/oz to the upside. Silver has also followed suit to trade 0.77% higher at $26.63/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is building on gains seen yesterday to trade 1.29% higher and spot WTI trades at $76.74/bb the highest level since November 2014.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: On the way to 1.1900, ISM PMI data, central banks in focus

EUR/USD buyers cheer DXY weakness to refresh intraday high. Full markets, mixed concerns over covid variants and Fed moves weigh on greenback. Eurozone PMIs were upbeat, Retail Sales, Factory Orders eyed. US ISM Services PMI will be observed for inflation details, ECB meeting, FOMC minutes also be the key. EUR/USD...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan ticks higher, investors await Fed minutes, China inflation data

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan ticked higher against the dollar on Tuesday on a firmer official guidance, with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting and China's June inflation data before betting on the currency's move. Traders said the two events could bring some volatility to the yuan trading as the Fed minutes due on Wednesday could offer more details on U.S. policymakers' thinking over the timing to pare back stimulus, while China's consumer inflation data due out on Friday could influence the People's Bank of China stance on tightening monetary policy. Prior to market opening, PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4613 per dollar, 82 pips or 0.13% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4695. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4619 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4617 at midday, 22 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Strategists at OCBC Bank said the sentiment was neutral as the yuan traded in the "middle of the multi-session range between 6.44 and 6.49 per dollar". "Preference is to buy dips towards range lows at 6.4400/500," they recommended in a note. Meanwhile, some analysts said both official and private surveys in June showed that the services sector was still expanding, but not as fast. "The weakening price growth in the services industry once again underlines the muted transmission of PPI to service CPI, suggesting that our forecast of limited CPI inflationary pressures remains on the right track," Song Shanshan, economist for Greater China at HSBC, said in a note. Song expects the PBOC would not rush into tightening and was likely to keep lending benchmark rate unchanged through the end of next year. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.142 from the previous close of 92.247, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4633 per dollar. The yuan market at 0407 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4613 6.4695 0.13% Spot yuan 6.4617 6.4639 0.03% Divergence from 0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.03% Spot change since 2005 28.09% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.03 98.13 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.142 92.247 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4633 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6295 -2.54% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD challenges 1.3900 amid weaker USD, ISM in focus

GBP/USD is riding higher on the wave of the UK reopening optimism, upbeat data. DXY tests 92.00 as post-NFP sell-off extends ahead of the US ISM Services PMI. Daily technical setup warrants caution for the GBP bulls going forward. Renewed selling interest seen around the US dollar is driving GBP/USD...
MarketsFXStreet.com

China Currency Outlook in 2H21: Two-way fluctuation is the main theme

We provide a macro analytical framework to investigate what determines the RMB exchange rate trend in 2H21. RMB exchange rate is expected go back to the 6.4 to 6.5 range at end-2021 and will display two-way fluctuations. Key points. The strong appreciation trend from May 2020 to May 2021 quickly...
EconomyFXStreet.com

German Factory Orders unexpectedly drop -3.7% MoM in May, EUR/USD unfazed

German Factory Orders dropped by 3.7% MoM in May, a big miss. On a yearly basis, Germany’s Factory Orders jumped by 54.3% in May. EUR/USD tests highs near 1.1890 on dismal German Factory data. The German Factory Orders unexpectedly fell in May, suggesting that the manufacturing sector in Europe’s economic...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD pushes higher and flirts with 1.1900 ahead of ZEW

EUR/USD resumes the upside and approaches 1.1900. The German ZEW survey will be in the limelight later on Tuesday. Across the pond, the ISM Non-Manufacturing will be the salient release. The single currency regains the smile and now helps EUR/USD to leave behind Monday’s pessimism and re-focus on the 1.1900...
Marketsinvesting.com

Opening Bell: Markets Await Fed Minutes, Yields Wobble On Spiking Oil; Gold Up

US futures on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000, as well as European shares, were little changed ahead of the first day of trading after the US holiday weekend as markets wait for the release of the FOMC minutes, scheduled to be published on Wednesday. Treasuries wavered as traders considered the implications of a rising oil price as OPEC+ talks fell apart.
MarketsDailyFx

British Pound (GBP/USD) Nudges Higher, UK PMIs Beat Original Forecasts

Sterling slightly better bid, cable around 1.3850. UK PMIs beat original forecasts. GBP/USD continues to pare back recent losses, helped today by slightly better than expected UK PMI data. The final prints beat expectations and came up just shy of last month’s blockbuster figures. According to data provider IHS Markit. ‘UK service providers reported another steep increase in business activity during June, with the speed of recovery only marginally slower than the peak seen in May. The rapid turnaround in business and consumer spending since the roll-back of pandemic restrictions led to the fastest rate of job creation for seven years’. While business activity remains strong, it was noted in the press release that price rises from service providers ‘ was the fastest since July 1996 and the cost of living is set to rise in the coming months’.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 110.85. Despite the greenback's rise to a fresh 15-month peak at 111.65 in Asia on Friday, subsequent selloff to 110.96 in hectic post-NFP trading on the back of soft U.S. unemployment data suggests recent upmove has made a temporary top there and intra-day break below aforesaid support would encourage stronger retracement to 110.40/43, however, support at 110.22 should contain downside and yield rebound later this week.

