Summer months crucial to athletic development

Following a 2020 summer full of limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the next few months will be crucial for athletes — especially at the high school and college levels.

Last year, area schools and students were under the same restrictions as all of us: Less social contact, less activity and, as a result, fewer opportunities.

Typically, the summer months are when athletes can branch out and expand their abilities. There’s more room for individual growth than there might be during the scholastic campaign, with training, travel ball and exhibition contests taking over the schedule. That doesn’t mean that the games in June and July aren’t important, but generally, that’s when players are able to fine-tune their games.

There are exceptions, but for the most part, school teams develop and improve during a season, while individual players develop and improve during the summer.

And now, with fewer limitations restricting what student-athletes can do, the 2021 summer represents endless opportunity.

Take a look at the Owensboro RiverDawgs in the summer collegiate baseball Ohio Valley League or the Owensboro Post 9 Bombers in American Legion baseball action. Talented players line both teams’ rosters up and down — and each one of them wants to take a championship back to their high school or college squads — but they know the reason they’re competing is to get better. A few summer leagues and programs offer the type of development players will see under those two umbrellas.

That’s not all, though.

Football and basketball camps at colleges are in full swing, with area high school players venturing out to see how they stack up against other athletes they might not usually see. Getting feedback from a college trainer or coach is an invaluable experience that will usually yield positive results in the future if the advice is followed. That type of evaluation can only help in development.

And, of course, other sports follow suit.

Soccer, volleyball, wrestling, softball — they all offer some sort of summer camp opportunity to improve.

If that’s not your speed, simply working out individually has its benefits, as well. After all, you can spend hours working on a jump shot or a free kick during the summer when you might otherwise have to split time between schoolwork, practice, games and other obligations during other parts of the year.

All things considered, the 2020-21 sports seasons were a success locally.

Daviess County softball and Owensboro football both finished as runners-up in the KHSAA state championship games of their respective sports. Owensboro’s boys claimed fourth at the state track and field meet. The Apollo girls’ and Muhlenberg County boys’ hoops programs both returned to the state tournament after long hiatuses. And the Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball and basketball teams all had productive seasons. Just to name a few.

Those successes came following an extended period of inactivity in 2020, so imagine the prosperity we’ll see following an entire summer’s worth of work.

Obviously, it’s up to the athletes themselves to put in the effort, but with more tools at their disposal, the next few months are the best opportunity to improve.

Now is the time to take advantage of it.