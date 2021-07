Blake Snell is expected to be activated by the Padres and start Sunday versus the Phillies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Tribune reports, via Twitter.com. Snell hasn’t pitched since June 22 as he was placed on the COVID-IL. The timing was unfortunate for everyone associated with the Padres and Snell as he was coming off one of his few positive starts this season, holding the Dodgers scoreless through five innings.