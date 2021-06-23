Letter to the editor: Looking forward to opportunity to replace Rosendale

Juneteenth is fine, but don’t need another federal day off. I’m OK with celebrating Juneteenth. But as someone who enjoys history, particularly the Civil War period, it seems like there are better days to celebrate the end of slavery. As one example, why not the date of passing the 13th Amendment that provided freedom for all slaves, not just slaves in the Confederacy? The Emancipation Proclamation, although a vital piece of American history, has always seemed ironic to me in that it intended to free slaves in the southern states where Abraham Lincoln had essentially no political power but didn’t address slavery in the states where he was president.