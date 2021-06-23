Letter to the editor: Looking forward to opportunity to replace Rosendale
“Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men?” I know, and it’s Matt Rosendale, Montana’s abysmal stand-in for a U.S. Congressman. On June 16th, Rosendale was one of those 14 Republican congressional representatives who voted against making June 19 a federal holiday, marking the anniversary when in 1865, Major General Gordon Granger announced in Galveston, Texas, the end of slavery in accordance with President Abraham Lincoln's 1863 Emancipation Proclamation.www.bozemandailychronicle.com