Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Letter to the editor: Looking forward to opportunity to replace Rosendale

By John Shellenberger
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 13 days ago

“Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men?” I know, and it’s Matt Rosendale, Montana’s abysmal stand-in for a U.S. Congressman. On June 16th, Rosendale was one of those 14 Republican congressional representatives who voted against making June 19 a federal holiday, marking the anniversary when in 1865, Major General Gordon Granger announced in Galveston, Texas, the end of slavery in accordance with President Abraham Lincoln's 1863 Emancipation Proclamation.

www.bozemandailychronicle.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Rosendale
Person
Abraham Lincoln
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letter To The Editor#Republican#Montanans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Baker City Herald

Letter to the Editor for July 6, 2021

Juneteenth is fine, but don’t need another federal day off. I’m OK with celebrating Juneteenth. But as someone who enjoys history, particularly the Civil War period, it seems like there are better days to celebrate the end of slavery. As one example, why not the date of passing the 13th Amendment that provided freedom for all slaves, not just slaves in the Confederacy? The Emancipation Proclamation, although a vital piece of American history, has always seemed ironic to me in that it intended to free slaves in the southern states where Abraham Lincoln had essentially no political power but didn’t address slavery in the states where he was president.
PoliticsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Rosendale wrong to vote against Juneteenth holiday

Juneteenth (June 19, 1865) is the date that the enslaved people of the American South were finally freed from one of the vilest institutions in human history. That freedom ought to be celebrated, both with fireworks and with political action to repair the systemic damage done to our nation over the past 400 years by the indulgence and defense of slavery.
Immigrationthereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Democrats need to look in the mirror

Democrats need to just look in the mirror. Your party is embracing defunding the police, passing disastrous bail reforms, and letting hundreds of rioters, looters and arsonists from last summer go free. That’s causing the crime spike. Your party is tacitly telling them they’ll get away with it. When the majority party decides to adopt a pro-crime stance, mayhem will ensue in the areas this party dominates politically, which would be the cities.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Dan Fagan: After 245 years, have we learned nothing about Democrats?

Our beloved nation declared its independence 245 years ago today, July 4, 1776. 85-years after our nation was born, our forefathers were tested once again when Democrats refused to abandon the barbaric practice of slavery. They so believed in the right to own slaves, Democrats were willing to die on the battlefield for the cause.
Bozeman, MTBozeman Daily Chronicle

Chief water judge applies for re-appointment

The top judge of Montana’s state water rights court, headquartered in Bozeman, has filed for re-appointment to the position. Russ McElyea, who has held the position of chief water judge since September 2013, is the sole applicant for the post. Public comment on McElyea’s application will close on July 7. After that, Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath will make the four-year appointment no later than Aug. 7, according to the notice of vacancy and request for applications issued by the Montana Supreme Court.
Montana StateBozeman Daily Chronicle

Officials back bison grazing plan for Montana reserve

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Federal officials have given preliminary approval to a conservation group's contentious proposal to expand bison grazing on public lands in north-central Montana. The Bureau of Land Management said there would be no significant environmental impacts from the proposal covering about 108 square miles (280 square kilometers)...
ReligionAthens Daily Review

Reflections: Our nation and prayer

In 1787 the future of the fledgling United States hung in the balance. The Articles of Confederation that had been adopted at the end of the American Revolution had proven inadequate. It appeared that the union between the individual states would soon disintegrate and the American experiment would be short-lived.
PoliticsPosted by
Kansas Reflector

The Declaration of Independence wasn’t really complaining about King George, and 5 other surprising facts for July 4th

Americans may think they know a lot about the Declaration of Independence, but many of those ideas are elitist and wrong, as historian Woody Holton explains. His forthcoming book “Liberty is Sweet: The Hidden History of the American Revolution” shows how independence and the Revolutionary War were influenced by women, Indigenous and enslaved people, religious […] The post The Declaration of Independence wasn’t really complaining about King George, and 5 other surprising facts for July 4th appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Montgomery Advertiser

Perry Hooper: Celebrate the greatest nation in history

It’s been 245 years since the first Independence Day July 4th., 1776. Typically, the day is celebrated with parades and barbecues, picnics with friends and families, and with fireworks lighting up the nighttime sky. On this day we need to also remember why we celebrate. Our American dream is rooted...
Constitutiontheintell.com

Guest Opinion: The fluidity of freedom

The Founding Fathers of our nation held differing opinions on self-government and citizens’ rights. Although they agreed on the core tenet of freedom, there was no unanimity on the meaning of “freedom.” Alexander Hamilton, for example, believed in the right to bear arms. Thomas Jefferson did not believe in allowing women to vote. This.
Religionmilwaukeeindependent.com

Conceived in Liberty: The truths we hold to be self-evident

“Euclid’s first common notion is this: things which are equal to the same thing are equal to each other. That’s a rule of mathematical reasoning. It’s true because it works. Has done and always will do. In his book, Euclid says this is ‘self-evident.’ You see, there it is, even in that 2,000-year-old book of mechanical law. It is a self-evident truth that things that are equal to the same thing are equal to each other.” – Daniel Day-Lewis in Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln (2012)
SocietyAugusta Free Press

Morgan Griffith: Born on the Fourth of July

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. July 4th has long been celebrated as America’s birthday. The day in 1776 that the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence has been commemorated for generations by fireworks, parades, cookouts, and all manner of festivities. It is easy to see...
FestivalKTVZ

Independence Day Fast Facts

Here’s a look at Independence Day, celebrated on the Fourth of July. The 245th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence will be celebrated July 4, 2021. History. July 4, 1776 – The Continental Congress adopts the Declaration of Independence while meeting in Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Statehouse...
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

America’s birthday was no picnic in the park

On July 4th, 1776 the Second Continental Congress took the radical step of declaring thirteen of King George III’s colonies independent of the mother country; from then on there was no going back. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We shall all hang together or we shall most certainly hang separately.”. The...
FestivalGillette News Record

The "Holy Cow!" History Independence Day Quiz

For 245 years now, Americans have had a red, white, and blue time celebrating the Fourth of July. We all know America’s independence was declared on that day in 1776. How many other things do you know that were associated with that landmark event? Find out in this short, fun quiz.

Comments / 0

Community Policy