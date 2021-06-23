Arrested development: why can’t millennial nostalgia reboots get it right?

Netflix won't tell you how many people are watching which movies -- I'm sure it has its reasons -- but it is more than happy to let you know which movies are most popular with the Netflix Top 10 movie list. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Thursday, June 17 doesn't have any new entries, but it does have a new No. 2. The horror film The Devil Below, about monsters that terrorize researchers investigating an abandoned mine, has been moving upward all week, but will it have enough steam to take over the top spot from Wish Dragon? Not if kids have anything to say about it. Shoutout to The Mitchells vs. The Machines, which has been in Netflix's Top 10 movies since the beginning of May. That's impressive!