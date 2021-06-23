Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The Hummingbird by Sandro Veronesi review – a masterpiece of love and grief

The Guardian
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverything that makes the novel worthwhile and engaging is here: warmth, wit, intelligence, love, death, high seriousness, low comedy, philosophy, subtle personal relationships and the complex interior life of human beings. For those of you unacquainted with the name, Sandro Veronesi is a senior Italian writer who – uniquely –...

www.theguardian.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudyard Kipling
Person
Umberto Eco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hummingbird#Italian#The Corriere Della Sera#Japanese#European#Weidenfeld Nicolson#Guardian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literatureyoursun.com

'Hummingbird: Broken Wings' is a coming-of-age mystery

“‘It’s amazing what humans will sacrifice for money and power … I told you, Abby, humans can’t resist what evil sometimes offers.’”. In the novel “Hummingbird: Broken Wings” by Spencer K. Prescott, we meet straight-A student Abigail Anderson, and she has the receipts to brag. She’s the first person in her town’s history to graduate a whole year early, has an unwavering dedication to her family’s antique business, and a natural, mystical look equipped with strips of blue hair and ever-changing eye color. But in the charming town of Allison Creek — with its hub of busy streets and antiquated homes — the mystery and tragedy of the town’s inception begins to unfold, with Abby in the center of it all.
MusicThe Guardian

and breathe… review – powerful tale of family grief is poetry in motion

Yomi Ṣode’s startling play about death, mourning and young masculinity is intensified by its weight of emotion and sensational stagecraft. This is a strange and startling production, from start to finish. Yomi Ṣode’s hour-long monologue features a man addressing his absent cousin about a family secret and builds immense power as it fans out to a story of family grief, presented specifically as black trauma, but with a universality too.
TV SeriesPosted by
Forbes

Netflix’s ‘Katla’ Review: A Bizarre Exploration Of Grief And Regret

After Black Summer season 2 finished, Netflix recommended me another sci-fi show, this one an Icelandic series called Katla, with an attention-grabbing premise. During a volcanic eruption in a small town in Iceland, a woman emerges from the darkness covered head to toe in ash. A woman who worked a local hotel 20 years ago, and hasn’t aged a day.
EntertainmentThe Guardian

One Good Turn review – everyday questions of love and mortality

Reopening to live audiences for the first time in 15 months, the Abbey theatre’s warm welcome seems to come with a tongue-in-cheek smile. As audience members are individually escorted to their socially distanced seats, they are presented on stage with what they may have just left at home: a domestic interior, fitted out in realistic detail from kitchen sink to television.
Beverly Hills, CAnohoartsdistrict.com

“For Love Or Money” Theater Review

A theater review of “For Love Or Money” at the Whitefire Theatre Solofest. Written and performed by Mitch Feinstein, and directed and developed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. This solo performance is part of the extended Whitefire Theatre’s Solofest Best of the Fest program with solo shows ranging from experienced solo artists to those just beginning to explore this wonderful genre.
Books & Literaturechireviewofbooks.com

12 Must-Read Books for July

Are the temperatures rising where you are, dear reader? If you’re like those of us at the CHIRB without regular access to air conditioning, maybe you’ve begun to seek refuge at afternoon matinees or the local public pool. Unfortunately books can’t offer such instant cooling gratification, but they more than make up for that with their portability. So whether you’re heading for the beach or out on a hike or merely looking for a little distraction on your morning commute (because we’re doing that again!), here are twelve new releases coming out this month that we think would make for perfect companions wherever your summer travels take you.
Entertainmentyourvalley.net

Review: Lucy Dacus sings about young love and friendships

Lucy Dacus, "Home Video” (Matador) This is what the world of teenagers sounds like — intense, earnest, funny and sometimes beautiful. On “Home Video,” 26-year-old Lucy Dacus revisits her adolescence, and in this case, intimate introspection makes for moving music. She shares recollections in a casually conversational style, writing mostly in the second person with an appealing specificity about young love and friendships.
MusicKerrang

Album review: Stone Giants – West Coast Love Stories

Amon Tobin has spent more than a quarter of a century refusing to sit still. Not content with infusing his eclectic IDM with explorations in genres from jazz to hip-hop, in 2019 he unveiled a new label, Nomark – a home for him to release music of an even wider spectrum, under multiple different aliases. Thus far, recording as Figueroa and especially Only Child Tyrant, he’s moved somewhat closer to rock music than ever before. But while the name Stone Giants might evoke a band who’d sound more like Amon Amarth than Amon Tobin, in reality this latest project turns out to offer a woozily psychedelic blend of the electronic and the organic.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Cautious Clay – Deadpan Love

Hailing from Cleveland, the singer-songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist Cautious Clay quit his corporate pursuits to go full-time as an artist. He got his start in music playing flute and sax in high school and continued into college at George Washington University, where he then taught himself how to produce. Since then, he’s been creating music totally on his own, with no outside intervention. He’s still “fiercely independent, but also ready for anything” in his latest LP, Deadpan Love, which is a little ironic considering all the eclectic collaborations on the album.
POTUSThe Guardian

Things Are Against Us by Lucy Ellmann review – feminist pyrotechnics

In 1938, three years before her suicide at 59, Virginia Woolf published Three Guineas, a long-form essay on patriarchy and its seemingly inevitable trajectory, war – a forceful indictment of the fascism that was then sweeping Europe and beyond. Her most conspicuously pacifist work, Three Guineas was contentious for its time. It argued that subjugation of women in the domestic sphere (notably, Woolf refers to “the daughters of educated men”, women of her own privileged class) is reflected in an equal lack of representation in the public domain of education and influence: “The public and private worlds are inseparably connected ... the tyrannies and servilities of one are the tyrannies and servilities of the other,” she wrote. As part of a solution, Woolf proposed supporting three causes with a guinea each: specifically, a society to avert war, a campaign for the rebuilding of a women’s college and an organisation to encourage women’s professional employment. Always elegant, Three Guineas nevertheless throbs with justifiable anger and fear. Its rallying cry and the recognition that the personal is also political would go on to, for example, inspire female peace activists of the 1960s, who took various of its sentences as antiwar slogans. “Set fire to the old hypocrisies,” urges Woolf. Unsurprisingly, its central themes have not dated.
Visual Artmymodernmet.com

5 Masters of Surrealism Who Painted Their Dreams and Visualized Their Inner Minds

Following the end of World War I, artists, writers, filmmakers, and activists flocked to Paris. It was there that they felt free to explore new ideas. The vibrant city soon became the center of the Surrealist movement, which was largely influenced by Dadaism. Dada was an avant-garde art movement that was born out of the horror and turmoil of WWI. Artists rejected all logic and reason in favor of chaos and a true representation of society.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
TheConversationAU

Gender-ambiguous author Eve Langley is ripe for rediscovery. A new biography illuminates her difficult life

Review: Eve Langley and The Pea Pickers by Helen Vines (Monash University Publishing) When your subject is a mid-century, gender-ambiguous author who lived under other names and wasn’t always honest about basic points of identification, writing a biography is a huge challenge. But Helen Vines’ Eve Langley and The Pea Pickers builds a substantial picture of this elusive author.
Musicindierockcafe.com

Album Review: Kings of Convenience’s ‘Peace or Love’

After a 12-year hiatus from recording and releasing new music, the widely-acclaimed Norweigen music dynamic duo, has dropped a new album, Love or Peace. The 12-track recording, long-anticipated, does not disappoint. Love or Peace offers a well-balanced and superbly-produced mix of the familiar and of the new. If you are...