SpaceX president says Starlink global satellite broadbrand service to be live by September
SpaceX president and chief operating officer Gwynne Shotwell has revealed the company's low-Earth orbit Starlink satellite broadband may be operational by around September. "We've successfully deployed 1,800 or so satellites, and once all those satellites reach their operational orbit we will have continuous global coverage so that should be like [the] September timeframe," Shotwell said, speaking as part of the virtual Macquarie Technology Summit.