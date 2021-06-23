Cancel
Electronics

LAST HOUR to Save 30% on Fujifilm X-E3

fujirumors.com
 13 days ago

These is the last hour of Amazon Prime Day Deals, and hence also the last hour where you can get the Fujifilm X-E3 body with 30% discount. Also bundled with XF lens you save big. Fujifilm X-E3 body – save 30%. Fujifilm X-E3 with XF18-55 – save 20%. Fujifilm X-E3...

Electronics
fujirumors.com

Fujifilm Releases Major New Firmware for GFX100, GFX100S and X-S10

Just 24 hours after the previous new firmware rollout for several cameras, Fujifilm has also released the long awaited and major firmware updates for the Fujifilm GFX100 and X-S10, as well as a new firmware for the Fujifilm GFX100S. FujiRumors will provide all details and download links down below. Follow...
Electronics
softpedia.com

Fujifilm X-T200 Camera Firmware 1.13

- If firmware updating fails, the camera may no longer operate correctly in some cases. - Always use the fully-charged battery when updating the firmware as a basic manner. Never turn the camera off or attempt to use any of the camera controls while the firmware is being overwritten. -...
Electronics
fujirumors.com

Fujifilm X-T4 Firmware Update Imminent, But…

A source, who uses a nickname (thanks a lot), just contacted me with the information that a firmware update for the Fujifilm X-T4 is imminent. But before you get too excited about it, let me tell you something. Fujifilm usually announced major Kaizen firmware updates ahead of their actual release,...
Electronics
fujirumors.com

Lensbaby Obscura Pinhole Lens System for Fujifilm X Announced

Lensbaby has announced a new Obscura system, a modern take on pinhole photography. The system is available for various mounts including Fujifilm X here. A unique tool for creating dreamlike images, the Obscura 16mm Mirrorless Pancake Lens from Lensbaby is designed for cameras featuring a FUJIFILM X lens mount. The 16mm Pinhole/Zone Plate/Pinhole Sieve pancake lens for mirrorless cameras is unusual with a versatile range of three selectable styles. It is a fixed-focus lens with selectable pinhole style that each provide a different, soft, and surreal rendering.
Software
fujirumors.com

Fujifilm X RAW Studio and RAW File Converter EX 3.0 Software Updates

Fujifilm has issues software updates for the Fujifilm X Raw Studio and Raw File Converter EX 3.0. Download links and details down below. FUJIFILM X RAW STUDIO Ver.1.13.0 – download here. The software update Ver.1.13.0 incorporates the following issue:. 1)Applicable model for the "FUJIFILM X RAW STUDIO" is added. Applicable...
China
fujirumors.com

Mid 2021 Rumor Check: Fujifilm X-H2, GFX50SII, Future Lenses and More (with Reliability Ranking)

Lots of rumors have been shared already (and many more will come ;) ). However, there is something I never do: rank the rumors in a reliability ranking. I hate to do that, as an anonymous rumor is not necessarily less reliable than a trusted rumor. There is much more that needs to be checked in order to determine if a rumor is reliable or not. And also, something that is rocksolid at some point, may become less sure later on as Fujifilm changes plans.
Shopping
fujirumors.com

European Fujifilm X/GFX Deals End Today!

This is the last day to grab the discounted X and GFX gear in Europe. Unlike in UK, in Germany, Italy and other EU countries (but not all, for example not Netherlands), Amazon is included in the "Qualifying Retailers" list when it comes to the X series deals (not GFX deals). Must be shipped and sold by Amazon (no third party).
Electronics
ephotozine.com

Fujifilm GFX100S Review

The relatively small camera body of the Fujifilm GFX100S, along with the built-in IBIS system, means you can use the camera like any other DSLR, without having to always use a tripod, and this makes it an enjoyable camera to use. One that leaves you impressed with the image quality on offer. We would say that prime lenses are needed to really get the most out of the 100mp sensor, and you do need to think about your technique at times. But, the best thing about the GFX100S is simply how good the images look, straight from the camera, Fujifilm has made a camera that anyone can pick up and start using, without having to spend traditional medium format prices.
Electronics
techbargains.com

Fujifilm X-T30 Mirrorless Digital Camera w/ XF18-55mm & Accessories $1199

Adorama has the Fujifilm X-T30 Mirrorless Digital Camera w/ XF18-55mm & Accessories (Charcoal Silver) for a low $1199.00 Free Shipping. This normally retails for $1299, so you're saving $100 off with this deal. This Value Bundle comes with a Fujifilm X-T30, SanDisk Extreme Memory Card, Slinger Shoulder Bag, ProOptic Cleaning...
Electronics
seekingtech.com

Samsung T7 vs. SanDisk Extreme Portable V1

Two of the more popular portable solid state drives currently available are Samsung's T7 and SanDisk's Extreme Portable V1. You can check out this comparison guide to see what are the major differences between these external storage products. Quick Summary. The Samsung T7 is 90.91% faster than the SanDisk Extreme...

