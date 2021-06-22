Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Best lightweight gaming mouse of 2021

By Gökhan Çakır
dotesports.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLightning reflexes deserve lightweight gaming mice. A gaming mouse is your hand’s extension to the game of your choice. Your level of comfort with your mouse can affect your aim, movement, and more. While it may be comfortable to have a high sensitivity for daily usage and casual gaming, it...

dotesports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Competitive Gaming#Design#Mice#Gaming Keyboard#Dpi#League Of Legends#Ips#Opto Mechanical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Electronicstechbargains.com

GTRACING 31.5" x 12" Large RGB Gaming Mouse Pad $13.49

Amazon has the GTRACING 31.5" x 12" Large RGB Gaming Mouse Pad for a low $13.49 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "50JSEZC6" (Exp Soon). This is originally $27, so you save 50% off list price. 31.5" x 12" Large RGB Gaming Mouse Pad. 12 Light Modes: 9 Static Light Modes...
TechnologyPosted by
PC Gamer

Roccat Kone Pro Air wireless gaming mouse review

Roccat's Kone Pro Air is maybe not the most wholly remarkable mouse, but there are some strong features that manage to make it just about worth the $130 (£120) price tag. It's not the lightest, nor is it the swiftest, nor does it have quite the number of easily accessible buttons we'd have liked, but it makes up for its downfalls with fantastic ergonomics, battery life, and more. It also lends itself to a certain breed of gamer, which we'll get to in a moment.
ElectronicsPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best USB-C mouse available in 2021

The best USB-C mouse can really improve how efficiently you can work. Using a mouse with the most recent type of USB universal connection offers a range of advantages, including faster connection. Unlike USB and Micro USB, USB-C also works both ways up and is less likely to break. So...
ElectronicsWREG

Best gaming computer accessories

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There is no end to the number of different kinds of accessories that can take your gaming setup to the next level. This includes things like gaming mice, keyboards, headsets as well as many others. Thanks to the versatility of PC setups, the sky’s the limit when deciding what kind of gaming computer peripherals will make your setup complete. Additionally, with the number of customizable accessories including LED lighting, there is the perfect aesthetic color scheme for everyone.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Best Sonic Games Of All Time

It was 30 years ago that Sonic the Hedgehog — the blue dude with the most 'tude — first burst forth onto the Mega Drive in Japan and Sega finally presented a credible challenger for the platforming crown Nintendo's jumping plumber had been wearing since the mid 1980s. In the three decades since, the blue blur has starred in a host of platform games: some 2D, others 3D, some fantastic, others not-so-much.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best keyboard and mouse for PS4

The PS4, like every other console, uses a controller by default. Controllers are convenient for most games, but they are not always ideal for competitive gaming. The analog stick on a controller offers very little accuracy. This difference in accuracy is why PC gaming is considered by many to be superior to console gaming. However, with the release of the PS4, a keyboard and mouse have become more common with console gamers.
Video Gamesvg247.com

The best Sonic the Hedgehog games, ranked

Sonic is 30 – so let’s celebrate by ranking his greatest hits. Today marks thirty years of Sonic the Hedgehog, one of the most influential and important games in history and the genesis of a hugely important series to me personally. Sonic was my first true video game obsession –...
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Best ergonomic mouse: great mice designed for the ultimate comfort

The best ergonomic mouse can mean the difference between comfortable computer use and chronic wrist, arm, shoulder and neck pain. The best mice may be designed to improve your interactions with your PC or laptop, but regular use of them can still lead to aching, soreness, and worse, long-term pain that will ultimately have an impact on your work life.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Survival Games on PS4

Video games give us a whole lot of objectives to complete, but sometimes the most simple can be the hardest: survive. There’s an entire genre of games where your only goal is to survive by whatever means possible. Depending on the game, that might mean finding the necessary materials to...
Video GamesPosted by
Gadget Flow

Razer Basilisk Ergonomic FPS Gaming Mouse

+1 your next game with the Razer Basilisk Ergonomic FPS Gaming Mouse. With FPS gamers at the forefront of design, this mouse is kitted out with convenient technology. For starters, it has a powerful 16,000dpi optical sensor. You can glide through your screen at an impressive rate of 450 inches per second without the lag. In fact, it offers 99.4% resolution accuracy. In addition, the Basilisk Mouse has a customizable scroll wheel. Depending on your mood, the game, or even your skill, you can instantly adjust the sensitivity. At the top are two gaming-optimized mechanical mouse switches. They can outlast any of your games with a lifespan of 50 million clicks. Plus, it puts DPI buttons right where you need them. Completing the Razer design is Razer Chroma customizable lighting.
Computersdotesports.com

Best corner gaming desks

Whether it’s for a home office or a gaming setup, switching to a corner gaming desk can be an efficient way to maximize your space and stay organized. These desks feature above-average length and a cornered design, which, as the name suggests, make them perfect for slotting into the corner of a room. They often come with enough space for two or more monitors, notebooks, keyboards, mice, and other relevant equipment.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Lightweight Sustainable Laptops

Electronics company HP announced its latest addition to its laptop lineup with the Pavilion Aero 13. The new laptop has a lightweight design that makes it ideal for consumers who need to remain productive while on the move. The Pavilion Aero 13 weighs in at 2.18 pounds when fully kitted, thanks to its magnesium-aluminum casing, and features a 13.3-inch display and an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor. With a battery life of 10.5 hours, the light laptop is functional as well as portable.
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

Logitech G G335 Wired Gaming Headset Features A New Slim, Lightweight Gaming Headset To Its Color Collection Of Gaming Gear. (Photo: Business Wire)

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (LOGI) - Get Report and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today introduced a new, lightweight headset to its Color Collection, the Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset, which is available in three colors including the new Mint colorway. To complete the collection, Logitech G is also making its G305 Wireless Gaming Mouse available in Mint, allowing gamers to match their gaming gear to their personal style.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless gaming mouse is $90 off!

We start today’s deals focused on gaming peripherals. First, one of Razer’s best gaming options, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless optical gaming mouse, is getting a $90 discount at Best Buy.com, which means you can get yours for just $130. Now, this may still seem a bit too much, since you can get the same gaming mouse for $100 with $50 savings at Amazon, but Best Buy’s option comes bundled with a Steam Wallet $50 Gift Card, meaning that you would only pay $80 for your new gaming mouse.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Is Gaming on PC the Best Option?

While gaming has historically been best represented on consoles, the world is quickly changing. Recently, personal computers can do a lot with gaming technology, if not more adequately than their game console counterparts. Whether mods, graphical proficiency, framerate precision, or convenience, there are many reasons why PC has become the best place for gaming for many players around the world. See if the average gamer would rather play on PC than console, and if the days of console dominance are quickly dissolving.
Video GamesPosted by
WGN TV

Best PS5 games for families on Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The PS5 has some of the best console graphics out there and a vast selection of games. If you’re looking for a fun night of games with your family, the PS5 has a ton of options. Games like “Sackboy” and...
Video Gameswmleader.com

My favorite gaming mouse is the Logitech G Pro Wireless

I use to equate the quality of esports mice with garish looks, bulky construction, and fancy button configurations. However, my favorite mouse of the last few years, the Logitech G Pro Wireless, is the exact opposite of that aesthetic. It’s simple and understated. It feels so light, you would be excused for thinking it was just a regular office mouse. But the technology packed inside its tiny frame makes it fast, accurate, and effortless to use.
Video GamesNorwalk Hour

Razer's Ultralight DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse has never been cheaper

Despite cycling through gaming mice like boxes of breakfast cereal, I've always remained a big fan of Razer DeathAdder's ergonomics. While Razer continues to upgrade the features and innards of each new release, the way each one feels in my hand is as familiar as the first one I owned. So when I realized that the Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini Gaming Mouse was discounted to just $21.06 this morning, I ordered it immediately.

Comments / 0

Community Policy