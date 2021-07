The Grant Public Library’s Summer reading Challenge runs from May 30-July 31. The theme for the 2021 summer Reading Program is “Tails and Tales.”. The challenge is open to preschoolers through 12 years of age. You will be exploring the animal kingdom in stories and in person. Everyone who participates will receive a prize. The more books you read the more prizes you win. The prize redemption week is August 3-7.