Q: I finally bought my own house, but there’s no landscaping or curb appeal. Where do I start?. Start at your local plant store. All home-improvement stores have localized plant departments; they shop specifically for the region where you live. So go there in person and talk to the people who work there—yes, directly. You remember how to do that, right?! These folks will know what works best for your zone and your gardening goals. And play the long game with what’s already in the garden. It takes two seasons to prune trees and bushes to their glory, so be patient. While you’re waiting, you can put cute little flower beds around them.