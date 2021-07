With the myriad of laptops out there today, it’s fair to say we’re usually spoiled for choice in most categories. That includes gaming, and we’ve already rounded up some of the best gaming laptops you can buy. We also have a list of the best budget gaming laptops out there, so there’s a lot to choose from. But we all have our affinities, and maybe you’re keen on buying a gaming laptop from HP. After all, HP laptops are some of the best you can buy, so it’s almost impossible to go wrong with them. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best HP laptops for gaming, so you can get something that fits your needs.