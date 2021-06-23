Matt Austin appointed interim police chief in Bristol, Tennessee
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Maj. Matt Austin has been named interim chief of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department. Austin is a U.S. Marine Corp veteran who previously served as a narcotics investigator, school resource officer, patrol captain and SWAT team leader throughout his 30-year career with the department, according to a news release from the city. In his service as major, Austin has overseen the department’s operations bureau, which is comprised of the patrol and criminal investigations divisions.swvatoday.com