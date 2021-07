Madrid, Spain—Private equity group Siparex, based in Paris, France, has taken a minority stake in Madrid-based Pharmactive, according to a press release. Pharmactive, which specializes in the research, development, and extraction of branded natural ingredients, has been experiencing a strong growth and development curve for years. It has logged an average annual sales growth greater than 23%, driven largely by the success of the affron saffron extract and ABG10+, a branded black garlic extract. The company expects sales of €12 million by the end of fiscal 2021.