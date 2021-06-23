Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China's EV maker Xpeng files for Hong Kong listing

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SWxyv_0achccKq00

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc filed for a dual primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

A dual primary listing is different from secondary listing and will allow qualified Chinese investors to invest in the company through the Stock Connect regime linking mainland Chinese and Hong Kong markets, according to the exchange’s rules.

U.S.-listed shares of the company rose more than 5% to $42.02 in premarket trading.

Reuters reported Xpeng’s Hong Kong listing plan in March, citing people familiar with the matter. Rival Nio Inc and Li Auto have similar plans, sources said.

Xpeng, which went public in New York last year, has a market capitalisation of $32 billion. It is based in the Chinese southern city of Guangzhou, and makes two sedan models and one sport-utility vehicle model at two domestic factories.

It sells mainly in China, the world’s biggest car market, where it competes with Tesla Inc and Nio.

Led by Chief Executive Officer He Xiaopeng, Xpeng is developing smart car technologies, such as autonomous driving functions, with an in-house team of engineers and plans two new car plants in China.

Xpeng’s backers include Alibaba Group and Xiaomi Corp.

Sales of new energy vehicle (NEV), including battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, in China are expected to grow more than 40% annually for the next five years, a senior official at the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said last week.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Tesla Inc#Li Auto#Ev#Chinese#Xpeng Inc#Stock Connect#Nio Inc#Alibaba Group#Xiaomi Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
NIO
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
Economyfroggyweb.com

China’s auto sales likely to fall 16% in June, trade body says

BEIJING (Reuters) – China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Monday that it expects vehicle sales in China to hit 1.93 million units in June, down 16.3% from a year earlier. Auto sales in China, the world’s biggest car market, are expected to grow 24.8% between January and June...
Technologykyma.com

China’s Didi makes NYSE debut

Just one day after ride-hailing giant Didi was banned from app stores in China, authorities have started investigating three other major technology services, citing concerns about national data security. The companies under investigation recently went public in the US stock market, even though geopolitical tensions between the two countries remain...
Technologytheedgemarkets.com

SoftBank, biggest investor in Didi, sinks after China blocked app

(July 5): Shares in SoftBank Group Corp. tumbled Monday after Chinese regulators ordered app stores to remove Didi Chuxing, run by the recently U.S.-listed ride-hailing giant in which the Japanese firm is the top shareholder. The government also widened its probe of U.S.-listed tech firms to include Full Truck Alliance...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

GM expands China design studio to focus on EVs, smart cars

SHANGHAI, July 5 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Monday it expanded its design studio in China, which will focus only on developing electric and connected cars and no longer design petrol vehicles. The move comes as the largest U.S. automaker prepares to cut out petrol and diesel vehicles...
EconomyThe Poultry Site

Analysis shows China changing its grain buying tactics as the US market becomes volatile

China shook up the US feed grain export market over the last year, purchasing massive quantities of US soybeans, sorghum and corn. With the help of a favorable exchange rate, China increased its purchase from the US to meet feed demand for its rising hog production and to offset reduced supply from Brazil. China’s accelerated demand for grains is expected to continue, although its purchasing patterns are shifting in response to US grain market dynamics.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's Xiaomi mandates 12 banks to lead U.S. dollar bond issue

(Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp will mandate 12 banks to lead a U.S. dollar bond issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, China International Capital Corp, CLSA Ltd, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, HSBC, Bank of China, China Construction Bank Corp, ICBC and AMTD will lead the bond issue, the document showed.
Cell Phonesmobileworldlive.com

Didi removed from China app stores

China’s Cyberspace Administration (CAC) ordered the country’s app stores to remove taxi-booking app Didi Chuxing after an investigation found it illegally collected customers’ personal information. The move prevents new users in China from downloading and registering with the app as the probe is carried out and came a few days...
StocksBusiness Insider

Hong Kong Stock Market Due For Support On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, plummeting more than 1,140 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 28,150-point plateau although it's expected to stop the bleeding on Tuesday. The global forecast for the...
Marketsb975.com

Asia opens higher, but China tech worries weigh on Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Most Asian share markets opened a fraction higher on Tuesday, ahead of a key decision by Australia’s central bank on its quantitative easing programme and despite ongoing concerns over the future regulation of China’s powerful technology sector. U.S. markets were closed on Monday to mark the...
Technologyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Chinese regulator targets US-listed tech firms

Beijing [China], July 5 (ANI): A day after Chinese Cybersecurity Review Office ordered app stores to remove ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing, the regulator announced on Monday that it will investigate job recruiting platform Boss Zhipin, and two commercial freight platforms, over national security concerns. A notice by the Chinese regulator...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Chinese steel futures track raw material prices higher

BEIJING, July 6 (Reuters) - Chinese steel futures rose on Tuesday, on higher raw material prices and output-control expectations, although slowing construction activities and auto sales capped gains. The most-actively traded construction rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for October delivery, gained 2.1% to 5,261 yuan ($814.25) per tonne by...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks rise on tech boost ahead of Samsung Elec's earnings

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares gained for a second day on Tuesday, led by technology shares ahead of the preliminary earnings from Samsung Electronics, with investors eyeing minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. ** The won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI rose 18.65 points, or 0.57%, to 3,311.86 by 0216 GMT, following a 0.35% gain on Monday. ** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.87% and 2.44%, respectively, while the sub-index for electric and electronics jumped 1.13%. ** Samsung Electronics likely saw a 38% surge in profit for the April-June quarter, thanks to strong chip prices and demand spurred by a pandemic-led consumer appetite for electronics as well as recovering investment in data centres. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 115.6 billion won ($102.20 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** "Semiconductor shares are leading KOSPI gains ahead of Samsung Electronics' preliminary earnings that can signal improvement in profits ... Fed minutes this week can increase market volatility," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** The won was quoted at 1,131.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , unchanged from its previous close at 1,131.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,131.1 per dollar, down 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,131.0. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 110.03. ** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 2.106%. ($1 = 1,131.0700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Energy Industrymining.com

Huge methane leak spotted in heart of China’s top coal hub

A massive plume of methane, the potent greenhouse gas that’s a key contributor to global warming, has been identified in China’s biggest coal production region. The release in northeast Shanxi province is one of the largest that geoanalytics company Kayrros SAS has so far attributed to the global coal sector and likely emanated from multiple mining operations.