It's not uncommon to see cameras get bought up and sold. Some are even sold for more right after. But there's currently a huge problem with the camera industry. Lots of companies can't produce enough to meet demand. This has created something that is very common in the luxury product world. For example, the Fujifilm X100V is a very hot camera. We reviewed it very favorable a while back. But Fujifilm can't keep up with the demand for them. In that case, you'd probably search for a refurbished or used camera. And in this case, you might end up paying more for a used one than you will a brand new Fujifilm X100V.