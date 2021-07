The 2021 MLB Draft is now less than two weeks away, bringing with it a time to not only look ahead but also revisit the past. Earlier this month, we looked at how Patrick Bailey and the rest of the Giants' picks from the 2020 draft have performed one year later. Fans have followed closely how recent picks like Joey Bart, Heliot Ramos and more are playing on a daily basis. But five years ago, the Giants weren't even on the clock for the entire first round of the 2016 draft.