Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Portugal vs France confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2020 fixture tonight

By Dylan Terry
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kMxJj_0achcTLB00

It has been a treat to have already seen France vs Germany and Portugal vs Germany before we’ve even reached the knockout stages of Euro 2020 .

And tonight we are served up the third installment of two European gladiators going head-to-head in the first round of the competition.

Portugal and France clash in Budapest to determine how the final Group F table looks alongside the Germans and Hungary.

All four sides can still qualify for the last 16, so there is still a great deal to play for ahead of the last night of group games.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Euro 2020 fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

How can I watch it?

BBC 1 will be showing the game in the UK and you will also be able to stream the match by using BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Portugal are expected to have a full squad to choose from for their final group game. But Didier Deschamps’ France side will be without forward Ousmane Dembele for the rest of the tournament after he picked up a knee injury in the draw with Hungary.

Confirmed line-ups

Portugal: Patricio; Semedo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Danilo, Sanches, Moutinho; B Silva, Ronaldo, Jota

France: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez, Pogba, Kante, Tolisso, Griezmann, Mbappe, Benzema

Odds

Portugal: 29/10

Draw: 15/8

France: 5/4

Prediction

If Portugal’s match with Germany is anything to go by, two European giants facing off in the group stage does not disappoint. Fernando Santos will know his side simply cannot allow the spaces to open up in their defence like they did in the defeat to the Germans, especially with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema waiting eagerly. It is that fragility that makes Portugal susceptible, but you feel they may have enough attacking talent to earn a precious point here. 2-2 .

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

162K+
Followers
86K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Didier Deschamps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#European#Group F#Germans#Bbc 1#Bbc Iplayer#Patricio Semedo#Tolisso#Mbappe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
BBC
Country
Portugal
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Spain vs Poland live stream: How to watch the Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV tonight

Spain will be looking to get their Euro 2020 campaign up and running when they take on Poland in Group E tonight in Sevilla. The three-time European champions were held to a 0-0 draw by Sweden in their opening game on Monday, with strikers Alvaro Morata and Gerard Moreno among those to miss key chances in the stalemate. Spain were typically dominant in possession but their wastefulness in front of goal has become a common theme of their recent results under manager Luis Enrique, who will be desperate for his side to respond to its critics by claiming an...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Is England vs Scotland on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2020 fixture

England are aiming to secure their place in the Euro 2020 knockout stages when they welcome Scotland to Wembley tonight.The Three Lions enjoyed a perfect start against Croatia in their opening game, with Raheem Sterling’s strike clinching all three points, while Kalvin Phillips’ starring role should all but ensure that he keeps his place in the starting line-up.A further boost will come in the form of Harry Maguire’s return, with the Manchester United centre-back declaring himself fit and available to start the match should Southgate wish to restore him at the heart of defence. The head coach may not...
Soccergoal.com

Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Hungary vs France, Portugal vs Germany, Spain vs Poland updates, news and TV reaction

Cheers for sticking with us today. We'll be back tomorrow with even more Euro 2020 action – same time, same place. "We have to win on Wednesday to stay in the tournament. We need to believe in ourselves. Gerard [Moreno] hadn’t missed a penalty all season, I believe in him to score them. The message is to keep believing in ourselves. We’re going to give our all to be in the next round.”
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Portugal vs Germany prediction: How will the Euro 2020 fixture play out today?

Germany welcome Portugal to the Allianz Arena in Munich at Euro 2020 on Saturday.In their opening match, Hungary held reigning European champions Portugal for 83 minutes before Raphael Guerreiro’s deflected effort broke the deadlock.FOLLOW LIVE: Portugal vs Germany build-up and line-upsCristiano Ronaldo then scored twice – the first from the penalty spot – to become the all-time leading scorer in the tournament with 11.Meanwhile, Germany got their campaign off to a frustrating start as they lost to France 1-0 thanks to a Mats Hummels own goal.Here’s everything you need to know about the match:When is it?The fixture will kick-off...
SportsTelegraph

Germany Euro 2020 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

Germany will need to come up with an attacking plan that can work against Portugal on Saturday after their Group F opening loss to France has put them under pressure from the very start of the European Championship. The Germans have looked more solid at the back of late, and...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

England vs Czech Republic prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out tonight?

England host the Czech Republic at Wembley this evening in their final fixture of the Euro 2020 group stage as the Three Lions look to put Friday’s underwhelming draw against Scotland behind them.With four points from their opening two matches, Gareth Southgate’s side’s place in the knockout stages is all but confirmed, but the outcome of tonight’s fixture will determine where England finish in Group D.Victory at Wembley would see England top the group with seven points, setting up a last-16 meeting with the runner-up of Group F, while a draw would see the team finish second behind tonight’s...
UEFA90min.com

France predicted lineup vs Portugal - Euro 2020

France have already sealed a spot in the knockout stages of Euro 2020 and they'll have the chance to finish top of their group when they meet Portugal on Wednesday. Three points would get the job done for Didier Deschamps' men, who weren't at their best last time out against Hungary. A poor performance here could actually see them tumble down to third, assuming Germany can beat Hungary in their final group game.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Portugal v France: Line-ups revealed for the final group match of Euro 2020

Portugal vs France kicks off at 8pm - and both Didier Deschamps and Fernando Santos have shuffled their pack for their final Euro 2020 group game. Bruno Fernandes is replaced in the starting line-up as Portugal opt instead for Euros maestro Renato Sanches. Joao Moutinho also gets his first start of the tournament to add more experience to the midfield - the central midfield was involved when Portugal last played France in the Euros, the 2016 final.
Sportschatsports.com

How to watch Portugal vs France in Euro 2020 from India?

Can Portugal end their group stage campaign in style with a win over France?. Defending champions Portugal face World Cup holders France in Budapest with top spot in Euro 2020 Group F yet to be decided. Didier Deschamps' side overcame Germany 1-0 in their opening game before being held to...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

France vs Switzerland prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out?

France take on Switzerland in the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Monday evening, as Didier Deschamps’ team look to move a step closer to a World Cup-Euros double.Having become world champions in Russia three summers ago, the French entered this summer’s rescheduled European Championship as favourites, and they did well to qualify top of Group F – the ‘group of death’ including Germany, Portugal and Hungary.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news, build-up and all the action as France face SwitzerlandSwitzerland, meanwhile, booked their spot in the knockout stages by qualifying as one of the four best third-placed finishers. The Swiss...
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid: Three takeaways from David Alaba’s Euro 2020 performance

Austria’s historic Euro 2020 campaign ended in agony as they got knocked out by Italy in the Round of 16 at Wembley. This was an engrossing tournament for Austrian supporters, as they achieved their first-ever win in a Euro match against North Macedonia, followed by another victory against Ukraine in the 3rd group stage match. This resulted in their first-ever entry into knockout stages.
UEFA90min.com

Belgium predicted lineup vs Italy - Euro 2020

Having dispatched of Portugal in the last 16, Belgium's Euro 2020 job doesn't get any easier as they will battle with Italy for a spot in the semi-finals. Roberto Martinez has spent the past week sweating over the fitness of both Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne, neither of whom have returned to training after picking up injuries against Portugal.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea interested in Roma fullback Leandro Spinazzola

Chelsea are interested in Roma fullback Leandro Spinazzola. The 28-year-old has been one of the standout players for the Azzurri as Italy reached the knockout stages and his performances have put several top European clubs on alert, with Real Madrid also monitoring the situation. Il Messaggero report the Blues are...