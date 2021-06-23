Cancel
Soccer

Germany vs Hungary live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV tonight

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45cThV_0achcG6y00

Germany recovered from a disappointing defeat to France in their opening Group F match with a stunning 4-2 victory over Portugal on Saturday .

Joachim Low’s side have now given themselves a strong chance of reaching the second round and even topping the group if results go their way.

Meanwhile, Hungary held Portugal for 84 minutes before conceding three goals late on in their opener . But they too bounced back with a pulsating 1-1 draw with France in front of a raucous crowd at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Follow Germany vs Hungary LIVE !

A win victory for them would almost certainly taken them through to the last 16, so all is still to play for in this big Euro 2020 clash.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Euro 2020 fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST in Munich at the Allianz Arena.

How can I watch it?

BBC 2 will be airing the game live in the UK and you can stream the match on the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Germany are expected to have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their final group game. But Hungary boss Marco Rossi could be without striker Adam Szalai after he came off in the 26th minute of their draw with France due to a concussion.

Confirmed line-ups

Germany XI: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Kroos, Gündogan, Gosens; Havertz, Sané; Gnabry

Hungary XI: Gulácsi; Nego, Botka, Orbán, A. Szalai, Fiola; Kleinheisler, Nagy, Schäfer; Á. Szalai, Sallai

Odds

Germany: 1/6

Draw: 13/2

Hungary: 14/1

Prediction

Germany know that not only will a win here take them through to the knockout stages, but it could also see them top the group if France fail to beat Portugal. As a result, you imagine Low’s side will take no prisoners in this one against a Hungary side who have proven they can compete with the very best European nations. However, they are yet to play outside of Budapest, a factor which may hinder them in this one. 3-1 Germany .

The Independent

The Independent

