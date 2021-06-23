Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

‘Steer clear’: Cows invade city streets after escaping from California meatpacking plant

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f3N7X_0achbjY800

PICO RIVERA, Calif. — At least 20 cows were on the moo-ve in a Southern California city after they escaped from a Pico Rivera slaughterhouse Tuesday night, authorities said.

According to KTLA and KCBS, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded about 7:30 p.m. PDT to an area near Beverly Boulevard, where a herd of cows was roaming the streets. A KTLA helicopter later spotted several of the cows in a cul-de-sac on nearby Friendship Avenue as several sheriff’s cruisers blocked the street.

More than two hours later, the Sheriff’s Department tweeted that crews were in the process of loading the cows onto trailers.

“STEER CLEAR for a few more minutes please,” the department posted about 9:45 p.m.

Authorities said one person was injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, KCBS reported. No further information about the victim’s condition was immediately available.

Deputies also shot and killed one cow during the incident, according to KCBS.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
Pico Rivera, CA
Government
Pico Rivera, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Pico Rivera, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Pico Rivera, CA
Pets & Animals
Los Angeles County, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Pico Rivera, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Streets#Cows#Meatpacking Plant#Calif#Tehsonsofpico#Ktla#Kcbs#Sky5#Https T Co 0su3aapgmt#The Sheriff S Department#Lasd#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
WOKV

Mayor: Crews did everything possible to find missing pets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Rescue teams combed through closets, looked under beds and even used drones with thermal imaging as they looked for pets that might have been left in the ruins of Champlain Towers South before a decision was made to demolish the still-standing section of the building, officials said Monday.
Surfside, FLPosted by
WOKV

Demolition widens search at condo site, but storms threaten

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — Rescuers searched through fresh rubble Monday after the last of the collapsed Florida condo building was demolished, which allowed crews into previously inaccessible places, including bedrooms where people were believed to be sleeping at the time of the disaster, officials said. But they faced a...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WOKV

11 displaced by house fire caused by fireworks, officials in NC say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eleven people were displaced from their homes on the Fourth of July after fireworks sparked a blaze in northwest Charlotte, WSOC-TV reported. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames shooting from the two-story house on Oakshire Circle at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to WSOC. The home was divided into two residences, which housed a total of 11 people, fire officials said.
Florida StatePosted by
WOKV

Shark bites 8-year-old boy in Florida, lifeguards say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old boy was injured Sunday afternoon when he was bitten by a shark in Florida, according to WFTV. Authorities told the news station that the boy was standing in waist-deep water in front of Winterhaven Park in Ponce Inlet around 4 p.m. when he was bit in his right leg. The shark that bit him was between 2 and 3 feet long, WFTV reported.
Utah StatePosted by
WOKV

Man, 75, arrested in connection with missing Utah woman’s death

SANDY, Utah — A Utah man has been arrested in connection with the slaying of a 53-year-old Sandy woman, whose body was found late Sunday along the Jordan River after being reported missing Friday. Officials with the Sandy Police Department confirmed Monday that William O’Reilly, of South Jordan was arrested...