Dr Randolph Evans, of Baylor College of Medicine, explores the migraine-like symptoms that are present in some patients with COVID-19 infection. In one study of patients presenting to the ER with COVID-19, 75% had headache and 25% had severe pain with migraine-like features (such as nausea, vomiting, and light and noise sensitivity). Evans also discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has created a perfect storm of migraine triggers: stress, lack of sleep, increased screen time, and the wearing of PPE among healthcare workers. An online study that surveyed patients with migraine found that 60% reported an increased frequency of their migraines during the pandemic and 64% reported that their migraines were more severe.