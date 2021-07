Facebook, Google, TikTok and Twitter have vowed to make improvements to their platforms which will better protect women against abuse online.The companies have pledged to fix weaknesses in their approach to handling abuse by focusing on two main areas; women’s control over their own safety and reliable reporting systems.In an announcement during the United Nations Generation Equality Forum in Paris on 1 July, the social media sites and the search engine said they will overhaul their settings, giving users more control over who can engage with their content.For example, users will be able to block individuals from replying to their...