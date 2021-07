Mobile (Ala.) McGill Toolen cornerback Braden Turner announced his commitment to Northwestern this weekend. Other offers included Colorado, Kentucky and Wake Forest. "The thing that put Northwestern at the top was not just the football side of it but the it was of the top university in the country academically," Turner said. "The coaching staff is amazing group of men that really have been there for a while and want to develop their players just not into great athletes but also great men."