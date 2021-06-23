The bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef

We just returned from a vacation trip to Australia and while there, we learned of a huge die-off of coral in the Great Barrier Reef. Do you have any comments?. From 1995 to 2020 Australian researchers recorded huge population declines in the corals of the Great Barrier Reef, the giant reef off the east coast of Australia. Up to one third of all marine species rely on coral reefs at some point in their life cycles. The Great Barrier Reef is approximately half the size of Texas and is home to at least 1,500 species of fish. The reef decline is attributed to repeated mass bleaching events caused by the warming of ocean waters. Bleaching is a process in which corals expel algae and turn white as ocean temperatures increase.