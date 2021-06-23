Genome-wide Association for Heart Failure: From Discovery to Clinical Use

J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2021;106(6):e2455-e2456. Symptomatic pituitary tumors represent 5% to 10% of all brain tumors and are mostly benign. Up to 30% of macroadenomas grow invasively (mostly defined clinically by imaging), 15% may behave clinically "aggressive" in terms of treatment resistance, and 0.2% become malignant with metastases. In 2017, the World Health Organization (WHO) Classification of Endocrine Tumors published a new classification of pituitary tumors.[1] The focus of the new proposal was 2-fold. Firstly, it establishes an unambiguous classification of tumors of anterior pituitary origin. This was achieved through the morpho-functional classification into 7 tumor subtypes arising from 3 pituitary lineages. Lineage tracing is achieved by immunohistochemical staining for pituitary transcription factors. Thus, pituitary tumors are classified into lactotroph, somatotroph, and thyrotroph (PIT1 lineage); corticotroph (TPIT lineage) or gonadotroph (SF1 lineage); null cell (immunonegative for PIT1, TPIT and SF1); and plurihormonal tumors. Immunohistochemical (IHC) staining for pituitary transcription factors should now be part of everyday routine histopathology assessment. Secondly, it should describe pituitary tumors with aggressive biologic behavior. This includes increased risk of tumor recurrence after resection, resistance to medical therapy and radiation, and invasive growth. The old WHO 2004 classification category of "atypical" adenoma was abandoned, since it was too unspecific. Instead, the current classification lists risk factors for aggressive behavior, such as p53 expression, a Ki67 index >3%, or any of the following subtypes: sparsely granulated somatotroph adenoma, silent corticotroph adenoma, Crook cell adenoma, null-cell adenoma, prolactinoma in males, and silent plurihormonal PIT1 adenomas.