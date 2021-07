These fresh nopalitos are a recipe that you never knew you needed. According to Gourmet Sleuth, nopales are a traditional Mexican dish made from a cactus grown mainly in Mexico and a few spots in the United States, as well as some parts of the Mediterranean. Another name for nopal is prickly pear, which is more commonly known in the United States. Miriam Hahn of YouCare-Selfcare is the brains behind this recipe, which is filled with flavor. "I have a good friend who is from Mexico, and whenever we go to her house, she always has a beautiful cactus salad," she raves. "I love using all sorts of plants in my cooking, so decided to make it myself. It is actually easier than you think!"