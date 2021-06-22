Hengst GmbH & Co. KG

Cancel
Hengst is a leading manufacturer of filter systems and engine components for the automotive industry as well as for the fields of industrial filtration and consumer goods applications. An international development partner and OEM supplier for all major automobile manufacturers, Hengst has more than 2,000 employees worldwide at eight locations in Germany, Brazil, the USA and China.

