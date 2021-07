FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Highland Community College’s 48th annual General Education Development graduation ceremony took place on Wednesday, June 16. The graduating class of 2020-21 was at the Student Conference Center at 2998 W. Pearl City Rd. in Freeport. Thirty students completed the requirements for the GED certificate as part of Highland’s Adult Education program. They were invited, along with their families, to participate in the celebration of the accomplishment.