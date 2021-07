Shamed MP Rob Roberts is to be able to return to parliament after serving his six-week suspension for sexual misconduct, after ministers decided not to table a motion for expulsion from the Commons.The Delyn MP has been suspended from the Conservative party and is expected to return in 12 July as an independent.But Leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has decided not to bring forward an expulsion motion, despite making clear that he believes it would be “honourable” for Mr Roberts to stand down as an MP.It is understood that Mr Rees-Mogg considers that attempting retrospectively to apply an...