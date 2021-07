WALDORF, Md. -- June 25, 2021 -- After an impressive 7-2 road stretch and a series win against York, the Revolution came into Regency Furniture Stadium to play four games in three days against the Blue Crabs. Southern Maryland stayed red hot on Friday as they secured wins in each of the first two games of the series with scores of 5-4 and 10-5. Austin Glorius took the mound for the Blue Crabs in game one of the doubleheader and allowed five hits and four runs in four and one-thirds innings pitched, while striking out five York batters in the process.