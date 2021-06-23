WooSox Beat Rochester 10-6 Behind Two Homers From Chavis

WORCESTER, M.A. — The Worcester Red Sox (29-14) scored in six of nine offensive innings to beat the Rochester Red Wings (15-28) 10-6 at Frontier Field on Tuesday night. In a 4-4 game in the fifth, Michael Chavis came to the plate with one out and no one on. Rochester had rallied with four runs in the previous half inning to tie the game, erasing a WooSox lead spurred by Chavis’ first long ball of the night. The 25-year-old worked a 2-2 count, then crushed a pitch over the left field wall to put Worcester on top 5-4, a lead that held to give the team its twelfth win in 13 games.