Baseball

WooSox Beat Rochester 10-6 Behind Two Homers From Chavis

milb.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER, M.A. — The Worcester Red Sox (29-14) scored in six of nine offensive innings to beat the Rochester Red Wings (15-28) 10-6 at Frontier Field on Tuesday night. In a 4-4 game in the fifth, Michael Chavis came to the plate with one out and no one on. Rochester had rallied with four runs in the previous half inning to tie the game, erasing a WooSox lead spurred by Chavis’ first long ball of the night. The 25-year-old worked a 2-2 count, then crushed a pitch over the left field wall to put Worcester on top 5-4, a lead that held to give the team its twelfth win in 13 games.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Grotz
Person
Daniel Gossett
Person
Michael Chavis
Person
Tres Barrera
Person
Jake Noll
Person
Franchy Cordero
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Brandon Brennan
Person
Chris Herrmann
Person
Rogelio Armenteros
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woosox#The Worcester Red Sox#The Rochester Red Wings#Red Wings#The Red Wings#The Woosox Radio Network
