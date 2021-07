The UK central bank has put its new £ 50 note into circulation. The mathematician Alan Turing is depicted on the back of the notes. The new banknote is made of a polymer-based plastic, which makes the notes more durable than paper money. The 5, 10 and 20 pound notes are made from this material. They depict Winston Churchill, Jane Austen and William Turner, and always Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.