Interbit Data, ThriveWell Tech to discuss 'Cybersecurity and Downtime Risk: How to Win Your Board's Confidence'

NATICK, Mass. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Ransomware attacks against hospitals and senior living communities are on the rise. Cybercriminals are exploiting the many healthcare IT vulnerabilities to extract payment and disrupt clinical and business operations. With finances already tight and patient safety at risk, what’s your plan to keep your organization — and your patients — safe from attackers? Will the plan you deliver earn and keep the confidence of your board?