In July, Tetris Effect: Connected will be released as a cross-platform game with a free upgrade.

Owners of Tetris Effect will receive a free upgrade to Tetris Effect: Connected in July, as well as cross-platform play. On the PlayStation Blog, it was reported that the popular Tetris Effect will receive a free update that will bring all copies of the game up to date. The expansion, which focuses on co-op and competitive Tetris matches, will be available to players at no additional cost. The specific date of the update’s release has yet to be determined, although it is expected to come in late July. Because there isn’t much time left to publicise it, expect to hear more in the following weeks.