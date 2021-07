After missing last season, high school baseball made its return to the area in a big way. Fans were able to witness Central Mountain’s historic playoff run, an influx of runs scored collectively and a few no-hitters. Teams such as Bellefonte and BEA saw their seasons come to an end early in the playoffs while teams like Bucktail and Jersey Shore improved as the season progressed. Here is a glimpse of the 2021 Express all-stars.