Tartabit IoT Bridge opens new pathways to Azure for Device Makers

Today, we are announcing the integration of New Relic One performance monitoring in Azure Spring Cloud. Over the past 18 months, we worked with many enterprise customers to learn about their scenarios. Many of these customers have thousands of Spring Boot applications running in on-premises data centers. As they migrate these applications to the cloud, they need to instrument them for application performance monitoring (APM) using tools that their developers are familiar with, and have been using for years, and they must ensure continuity for desktop and mobile applications which are already pre-instrumented for end-to-end monitoring using agents like New Relic One. With the integration of New Relic One in Azure Spring Cloud, you can continue your journey and easily instrument your Spring Boot applications with New Relic One.