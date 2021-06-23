Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Tartabit IoT Bridge opens new pathways to Azure for Device Makers

By PRWeb
Middletown Press
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOCA RATON, Fla. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Today, Tartabit LLC announces a series of new features available in the IoT Bridge to enable emerging and established device makers additional pathways into Microsoft Azure. With the latest release of Tartabit's IoT Bridge, customers can now self-onboard devices that do not natively support an Azure IoT SDK using the Tartabit IoT Bridge low-code platform. Customers continue to enjoy the easiest to use, easiest to buy, easiest to deploy, and easiest to manage cloud gateway service for Azure IoT Hub integration, available in the Azure Marketplace.

www.middletownpress.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loriot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot Devices#Tracking Devices#North America#Azure For Device Makers#Prweb#Udp#Coap#Mqtt#Http#Azure Iot Hub#Nb#Oem#Queclink#The Things Network#Helium#Cto#Co Founder#Vp#Tartabit Llc Tartabit#Cloud Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
Related
Softwareaithority.com

IAR Systems Enables Advantech to Innovate Smart Industrial IoT Edge Devices

Using IAR Embedded Workbench Has Helped Advantech to Deliver Smart Solutions That Strengthen Production Management Efficiency and Enable Digital Transformation. IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, announced that its development tools have enabled Advantech, a global leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology, to successfully develop their latest remote I/O data acquisition module, ADAM-6300. ADAM-6300 is able to serve as an intelligent network node in an IoT application, to meet the needs of environmental monitoring, make application configurations easier and faster and assist companies in their digital transformation.
SoftwareVisualStudio Magazine

New in Azure SDK: Data Tables & Monitor Libraries, and More

New Azure Data Tables libraries and beta Azure Monitor libraries highlight the latest update to the Azure SDK. As part of the June 2021 release, Microsoft announced seven Stable updates and 18 previews. The dev team called out new Azure Data Tables libraries -- targeting .NET, Java, JavaScript/TypeScript and Python -- in a separate post. Azure Table storage is a service that stores structured NoSQL data in the cloud, providing a key/attribute store with a schemaless design, according to its documentation.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

MediaTek Launches Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture Giving Device Makers Access To More Customized Consumer Experiences

HSINCHU, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced the Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture that provides brands with more flexibility to customize key 5G mobile device features to address different market segments. The open resource architecture gives smartphone brands closer-to-metal access to customize features for cameras, displays, graphics, artificial intelligence (AI) processing units (APUs), sensors and connectivity sub-systems within the Dimensity 1200 chipset.
SoftwareMiddletown Press

Tartabit IoT Bridge strengthens alignment with Open Mobile Alliance with support of LWM2M 1.1

BARCELONA (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. Today, Tartabit LLC announces the availability of LWM2M 1.1 server support as part of the IoT Bridge LPWAN to Microsoft Azure integration service. In addition, Tartabit is pleased to announce they have joined the Open Mobile Alliance to help improve the specification and further promote adoption of LWM2M as a leading device management technology for low-powered wide-area (LPWA) devices.
SoftwareLumia UK

Introducing the new Azure SDK for C++

This month, the Azure SDK team released the new Azure SDK for C++, starting with Azure Core, Identity, and Storage Blobs, Files Shares, and Datalake. We’re excited to share our guides to getting started and working with the latest libraries!. Getting the latest libraries. You can find all of the...
Softwarepetri.com

What's New with Azure– June 2021 Edition

July is here and we are halfway through the year. Am I the only one that feels like 2021 is zipping by? I have been working non-stop for the last 6 months preparing for and migrating legacy workloads from a data center to Microsoft Azure and I have barely had time to look up from my monitor. But that ends next week – I will be looking back on this series of articles and finding things that I need to start playing within the lab! And maybe I’ll try to get a gaming controller for my iPad.
SoftwareLumia UK

Use New Relic One to effortlessly monitor applications in Azure Spring Cloud

Today, we are announcing the integration of New Relic One performance monitoring in Azure Spring Cloud. Over the past 18 months, we worked with many enterprise customers to learn about their scenarios. Many of these customers have thousands of Spring Boot applications running in on-premises data centers. As they migrate these applications to the cloud, they need to instrument them for application performance monitoring (APM) using tools that their developers are familiar with, and have been using for years, and they must ensure continuity for desktop and mobile applications which are already pre-instrumented for end-to-end monitoring using agents like New Relic One. With the integration of New Relic One in Azure Spring Cloud, you can continue your journey and easily instrument your Spring Boot applications with New Relic One.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

HPE acquires Zerto to expand HPE GreenLake cloud data services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Zerto in a transaction valued at $374 million. This acquisition expands HPE GreenLake and continues to deliver on HPE Storage’s shift to a cloud-native, software-defined data services business. “Data is now the most critical asset,”...
Softwareaithority.com

Quantiphi To Enable 5G Edge Solutions For Enterprises With Google Cloud

Quantiphi, in partnership with Google Cloud, will deploy intelligent video analytics and low-latency Edge AI solutions enabling smart surveillance, improved customer experience and intelligent operations for 5G service providers and their enterprise customers. Quantiphi, an award-winning AI-first digital transformation engineering company, announced that it will be an Independent Software Vendor...
Businessthefastmode.com

Google Cloud, Ericsson to Jointly Develop 5G and Edge Cloud Solutions

Google Cloud and Ericsson last week announced a partnership to jointly develop 5G and edge cloud solutions to help CSPs digitally transform and to unlock new enterprise and consumer use cases. Globally, industries with edge presences - including communication service providers, retailers, manufacturers, transport businesses, healthcare and media/entertainment providers -...
TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

SensiML and Microchip Technology Partner on Smart Edge IoT Applications

Article By : SensiML Corp. SensiML has partnered with Microchip Technology to simplify the development of AI code for smart industrial, consumer, and IoT applications. SensiML Corp. has partnered with Microchip Technology Inc. to simplify the development of artificial intelligence (AI) code for smart industrial, consumer, and commercial edge Internet-of-Things (IoT) applications. This partnership enables embedded developers using Microchip Technology’s microcontrollers and the powerful MPLAB X IDE tool suite to quickly and easily add intelligence to their new or legacy designs with SensiML’s Analytics Toolkit.
aithority.com

Io-Tahoe Partners With MongoDB To Equip Customers With AI Enabled Digital Workers

Io-Tahoe, the Enterprise Data RPA company, today announced a new partnership with MongoDB, the leading, modern, general purpose database platform. Io-Tahoe embeds MongoDB’s document database at the heart of its Enterprise Data RPA platform so that customers can take advantage of its flexibility, scalability, and speed. The partnership will help...
SoftwareInfoworld

How the cloud and big compute are remaking HPC

Roughly 25 years ago, a few open source technologies combined to make a robust, commercial Internet that was finally ready to do business and take your money. Dubbed the LAMP stack (Linux, Apache HTTP Server, MySQL, and PHP/Perl/Python), this open source combination became the standard development stack for a generation of developers.
Businessaithority.com

Meridian Group International And Skytap Enter Into A Global Alliance Partnership To Help Customers Migrate Their IBM Power Workloads To Microsoft Azure

Meridian Group International, the global leader in IBM Power advisory, deployment, and managed services, announces a strategic partnership with Skytap, the global leader in enabling IBM Power workloads in the cloud. The partnership enables customers to more rapidly migrate their IBM Power workloads from on-prem to the cloud to facilitate modern development practices and integrate new cloud architectures.
Softwareaithority.com

Brivo’s AI-Powered Snapshot Launched To Provide Rapid Insights Into Fusion Of Access And Video Data

Compatible with any video stream, Brivo Snapshot simplifies day-to-day access management and dramatically reduces investigation time. Brivo, the global leader in cloud-based access control and smart building technologies, launched Brivo Snapshot—a high-accuracy video analytics and forensic tool that uses machine learning to deliver advanced facial and person detection using a fusion of access control and video data streams.
Computersaithority.com

Demand For Cloud Data Migration Fuels Flexify.IO Expansion To 20 Supported Public Clouds And Cloud Storage Environments

High Egress Fees And Slow Data Transmission Rates Have Opened The Door For Flexify.io To Support Enterprise Data Migration And Multi-cloud Needs Worldwide. A boom in demand by enterprises for data migration from one cloud provider to another has fueled an aggressive expansion in the number of supported clouds by storage virtualization provider Flexify.IO.
Computersaithority.com

Robin.io Platform on QCT Servers Accelerates Cloud-native Transformation

Ecosystem dramatically reduces infrastructure and operational costs for 5G service providers. Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, announced IronCloud — Robin Cloud Platform, its latest addition to its 5G solutions. The partnership between QCT and Robin helps customers accelerate their cloud-native transformations. The solution is built...
Cell Phoneseverythingrf.com

Backscatter Radio Waves Enable Low Power IoT Devices to Operate at 5G Speed

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Nokia Bell Labs, and Heriot-Watt University have found a low-cost way for backscatter radios to support high-throughput communication and 5G-speed Gb/sec data transfer using only a single transistor. Previously this could only be done with expensive and multiple stacked transistors. Backscatter radios are passive sensors that reflect rather than radiate energy and are known for their low-cost, low-complexity, and battery-free operation, making them a potential key enabler of this future. They typically feature low data rates and their performance strongly depends on the surrounding environment.
Worldthefastmode.com

Thailand's dtac Launches 5G Private Network using AWS Snowball Edge

Dtac on Monday announced the launch of its proof-of-concept 5G Private Network solution to unlock the full potential of 5G for Thai enterprises. The solution is envisaged to help enterprises operate more efficiently and securely, while also unlocking the full power of Cloud through edge computing integration. As a proof of concept, dtac also unveiled a real-time, artificial intelligence (AI)-based Video Analytics solution in its corporate headquarter ‘dtac House’, covering Covid-19 use-cases, such as personal protective equipment (PPE) Compliance, Intrusion Detection, People Occupancy and Physical Distancing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy