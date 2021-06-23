Cancel
Erie, PA

State apprenticeship program holds graduation ceremony

By From staff reports
Derrick
 13 days ago

An award-winning state apprenticeship program recently held a graduation ceremony for its first cohort of participants at the Manufacturer and Business Association in Erie. Pennsylvania's Plastic Process Technician Apprenticeship Program, which started in 2017 as a phone call to a training facilitator, the Keystone Community Education Council in Oil City, has now graduated its inaugural nine participants. The graduates include Anthony Adair, John Adams, Kiree Boyer, Lindsey Clark, Wyatt Haines, James Lewis, Nick Lucas, Ted Mickel and Kyle Prall.

