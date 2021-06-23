Cancel
Baseball

Wind Surge Open Road Trip with 6-1 Victory

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDLAND, TX– The Wichita Wind Surge limited the Midland RockHounds to one run and blasted two home runs on their way to a 6-1 victory in game one of the series. Wichita continued their hot hitting with two home runs in the first two innings. Jose Miranda picked up his 12th home run in the season on the fourth pitch of the game. Miranda’s lead off shot traveled 444 feet and fired off his bat at 104 miles per hour. BJ Boyd put two more runs on the board for the Wind Surge in the next inning with a two-run home run over the left field wall. Boyd’s opposite field long ball was his second of the year and placed Wichita ahead 3-0 early.

