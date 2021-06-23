Wind Surge Open Road Trip with 6-1 Victory

MIDLAND, Texas – In a back and forth game, the Surge ultimately ended up on the wrong end of a 4-3 game. With the loss the Surge end their three game winning streak. The Wind Surge opened the scoring with an RBI double off the bat of Wilbis Santiago in the top of the third inning. After David Bañuelos led the inning off with a single to center field, Santiago knocked his first double of the season all the way to the left center field wall to drive in Bañuelos and give Wichita the early 1-0 lead. Midland was able to tie the game back up in their half of the third after an error on the Wind Surge allowed the RockHounds to score.