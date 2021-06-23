Cancel
R-Phils Drop Pitcher’s Duel, Get No Hit by Rumble Ponies

milb.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fightins dropped game one of a six game set against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 2-0, as the Reading faithful got to see a special pitcher’s duel. Francisco Morales pitched his best start of the season, allowing just one earned and striking out nine in five innings of work. The lone run he allowed was via a homerun to Will Toffey in the fourth, but before that the right hander allowed just four batters to reach, only one of them winding up past first.

www.milb.com
