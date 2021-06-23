Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, NV

Firefighters deliver meals to Las Vegas area families

By KTNV Staff
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TwD5o_0achYxYB00

The Burn Foundation is preparing for its annual firefighter auction on July 16 and some of the bachelors and bachelorettes took a break from practicing their performances to give back to the community.

Firefighters volunteered with Delivering with Dignity on Monday, which delivers meals to the valley's most vulnerable families.

"It's awesome to see organizations still helping others as we get past the pandemic," said Clark County Firefighter Amanda Sinder. "It is very humbling all the people we fed in under two hours."

Sinder is one of the participants to be auctioned off for dates to benefit the foundation.

Learn more about the Burn Foundation at theburnfoundation.org .

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Society
Clark County, NV
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Auction#Charity#The Burn Foundation#Theburnfoundation Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related