Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

An early gain fades on Wall Street as stocks turn mixed

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wWyQ0_0achYt1H00

A morning gain on Wall Street was fading away in afternoon trading Wednesday, leaving major indexes mixed. Investors are still trying to parse emerging signs of inflation and judge whether they will be transitory, as the Federal Reserve thinks they will.

The S&P 500 remains slightly below the record high it set more than a week ago. The benchmark index has recovered all its losses from last week, when the Fed’s comments on eventually tapering its support for the economy raised anxiety levels in the markets.

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 1:04 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20points, or 0.1%, to 33,916 points and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%.

A broad mix of companies that rely on direct consumer spending, including cruise lines and clothing retailers, made solid gains. Banks also made broad gains and rising crude oil prices pushed energy stocks higher.

There is still a lot of churn within the broader market. Slightly more stocks were rising than falling within the S&P 500. Health care companies were among the sectors sliding lower. Technology stocks broadly edged lower and weighed on the market.

On Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank still believes the current increases in inflation will prove to be temporary. Prices for commodities, cars, and a range of other goods have been rising as demand outpaces supply amid a quickly recovering economy. The central bank has said that will eventually level off and ease rising inflation.

Investors are concerned that if the Fed is wrong and higher inflation is longer lasting, the central bank will then have to ease up on its support for the economy, which include slowing its $120 billion of monthly bond purchases, which are helping to keep mortgages and other longer-term borrowing cheap.

Investors will get another piece of data on Friday to gauge rising inflation when the Commerce Department releases its personal income and spending report for May.

Bond yields edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.49% from 1.47% late Tuesday.

Homebuilders slipped following a report that showed sales of new homes in May fell short of economists forecasts. Lennar fell 1.1% and D.R. Horton fell 1%.

European markets were mostly lower. The DAX in Germany slipped 1.2%, the CAC 40 in France fell 0.9%. The FTSE 100 in London fell 0.2%. Asian markets were mixed.

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

497K+
Followers
266K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Wall Street#Energy Stocks#The Federal Reserve#Nasdaq#Fed Chair#The Commerce Department#Treasury#Lennar#European#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks extend global rally after U.S. jobs report

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks gained on Monday, extending the rally that took global equities to a record high after a U.S. jobs report signalled the economic recovery remained intact but didn’t yet warrant any immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. Japanese markets, however, bucked the trend,...
EconomyJournal Review

Asian shares mixed, US markets closed for Independence Day

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed Monday in Asia in quiet trading, with U.S. markets set to be closed for observance of Independence Day. Tokyo and Hong Kong declined while most other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures edged lower after Wall Street capped a milestone-shattering week Friday with stock indexes hitting more record highs as investors welcomed a report showing the nation’s job market was even stronger last month than expected.
StocksZacks.com

Top 5 Momentum Stocks for July Amid Strong Wall Street Rally

Wall Street completed an impressive first half of 2021, after a stellar run in 2020, despite the pandemic. The three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P and the Nasdaq Composite —rallied 12.7%, 14.4% and 12.5%, respectively, in the first-half 2021. Nationwide COVID-19 vaccinations, a sharp decline in new...
StocksPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks climb on Wall Street following encouraging jobs data

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are rising yet again as trading opens on Wall Street Friday. The S&P 500 is up 0.2% and on pace to climb for a seventh straight day. The Dow and Nasdaq are also modestly higher after a report showed the nation’s job market was stronger last month than expected. It’s a sign that more workers are returning to the labor force, though there’s still a ways to go before it returns to its strength from before the pandemic. Investors say that should keep the Federal Reserve on course to maintain its immense support for the economy a while longer.
MarketsCNBC

Fed could be a surprise catalyst for the markets in holiday week

The Fourth of July holiday week looks like a sleeper for stocks, with little data and quiet pre-earnings season trading. But the Fed releases the minutes from its last meeting where it revealed it was starting to talk about cutting back on its bond buying. If there are more details, it could move markets.
Stockssanantoniopost.com

U.S. stocks open higher after payrolls report

NEW YORK, July 2 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks rose Friday morning after the nation's June employment report showed a bumpy recovery in the labor market. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 31.77 points, or 0.09 percent, to 34,665.30. The S&P 500 increased 13.71 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,333.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 77.04 points, or 0.53 percent, to 14,599.41.
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks trade higher as nonfarm payrolls beat expectations

Wall Street stocks opened higher on Friday as investors thumbed over a key jobs report. As of 1520 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.07% at 34,657.06, while the S&P 500 was 0.29% firmer at 4,332.40 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.39% stronger at 14,578.41.
StocksRegister Citizen

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 posting its seventh straight gain and seventh consecutive all-time high. The S&P 500, the Dow and Nasdaq all rose after a report showed the nation’s job market was stronger last month than expected. It’s a sign that more workers are...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit records on strong June jobs data

* Nonfarm payrolls rise more than expected in June. * Virgin Galactic jumps on announcing crewed flight plan. * Didi drops as China to conduct cyber security probe. * Indexes up: Dow 0.47%, S&P 0.70%, Nasdaq 0.71% (Adds prices to mid-afternoon) By Herbert Lash, Medha Singh and Devik Jain. July...
StocksBusiness Insider

Wall Street Aims To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Reaction to the monthly jobs report, reports on the U.S. trade deficit, and factory orders might attract special attention of investors on Friday. The fear of an upcoming spike of COVID-19 is creating alarm on a long weekend. Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading higher.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Off to Higher Start

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 3 1/2 cents, November soybeans are up 12 cents and September KC wheat is up 1 cent. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are roughly steady with European markets mixed ahead of Friday’s jobs report. At 7:30 a.m. CDT, nonfarm payrolls and the U.S. unemployment reports for June will be released, along with May trade deficit data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Upbeat Jobs Data Leads To New Record Highs On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - With traders reacting positively to the closely watched monthly jobs report, stocks showed a strong move to the upside over the course of the trading day on Friday. The advance lifted all three major averages to new record closing highs. The major averages reached new highs going into...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Jobs report sends S&P 500 to seventh straight day of gains

* Tech leads S&P sector gains; energy weakest group. * Gold edges up; bitcoin, dollar slip, crude little changed. July 2 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. JOBS REPORT SENDS S&P...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Jobs Report Sends Stock Market Higher, S&P 500 To New High; These Hot Stocks Cool Off

A strong June jobs report sent the stock market to early gains Friday, and the S&P 500 to another all-time high. But breadth was shallow despite market gains. The S&P 500 climbed 0.3%, marking its seventh consecutive record high. The Nasdaq composite added 0.4% as the technology sector was back in favor. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) rose 0.9% to lead all S&P sectors.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: Accelerated hiring, Wall Street records

US hiring accelerated in June as workers earned higher pay. WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added 850,000 jobs in June, well above the average of the previous three months and a sign that companies may be having an easier time finding enough workers to fill open jobs. Friday’s report from the Labor Department was the latest sign that the reopening of the economy is propelling a powerful rebound from the pandemic recession. Restaurant traffic across the country is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, and more people are shopping, traveling and attending sports and entertainment events. The number of people flying each day has regained about 80% of its pre-COVID-19 levels.