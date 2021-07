This has been a good year for SNSD member who have branched out into acting. Yuri is majorly impressing in sageuk Bossam: Stealing Fate and Sooyoung did her best in So I Married an Anti-fan, and Yoona has been cast in the drama Big Mouth with Lee Jong Seok. Two more ladies will join the acting return this year, the first being Seohyun who has been cast as Na In Woo‘s leading lady in the upcoming rom-com drama The Jinx’s Lover. She’s had a few leads in dramas under her belt and I think this casting should work. One the other hand, I’m a little leery of the other casting but also okay since it’s a supporting role – Tiffany will join Song Joong Ki and Shin Hyun Bin in the melodrama The Youngest Son of Sunyang, she’s playing an Korean-American character hence her ability to speak fluent English will definitely come in handy. The concern is that she’s only cameo’d in two drama drama so this will be her first substantive role so let’s hope she’s ready for the big leagues.