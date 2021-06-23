Othering & Belonging Institute holds residential segregation seminar
Several authors and researchers explored segregation and its consequences during a seminar Tuesday held by UC Berkeley’s Othering & Belonging Institute. In the seminar, titled “The Roots of Structural Racism: Residential Segregation in the United States,” Samir Gambhir, program manager of the institute’s Equity Metrics program, noted that 80% of metropolitan areas are more segregated as of 2019 than they were in 1990. Despite an overall increase in diversity, his research found that of the 213 largest cities in the United States, only two were racially integrated.www.dailycal.org