Othering & Belonging Institute holds residential segregation seminar

Health care spending has become an ever-larger issue in America. In part that is because the population has aged quickly in the past few decades. Much of health care expenditures are for people in the final months of their lives. Additionally, obesity and diabetes, two conditions that often can be avoided by a change in behavior, increasingly have driven up costs. The United States spends more on health care per person than any country. However, by almost every measure, the results are mediocre.