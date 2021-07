Growing up I hated mayonnaise, so by dint of that, I didn't like coleslaw or potato salad. Then in my 20s, I learned to make potato salad with baby new potatoes, a dash of extra virgin olive oil and chives, and a little bit of sea salt. Bingo, I suddenly enjoyed "new potato salad." Recently I created a clean tasting, barely-dressed coleslaw recipe that is so simple, so fast, anyone can whip it up in five minutes. My husband loves slaw and has eaten it all our married lives without fear of me wanting a taste, so he was impressed at how "real" this version tasted even though it's made with vegan Mayonaise, using Follow Your Heart.