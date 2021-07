FARGO- The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks came into Wednesday’s night game riding high, but couldn’t get keep Chicago off the base path as they fall 11-7. The Chicago Dogs told the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to have a little taste of their own medicine. The Dogs would score one run in the first, one in the second, four in the third, and another four in the fifth. To RedHawks would fight back, but ultimately fall to Chicago 11-7.