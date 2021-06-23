Cancel
Cancer

Dying dad-of-six desperately needs eye operation so he can see loved ones for last time

By Tim Hanlon
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08C1F8_0achXn0M00
Ian has been raising money to have cataracts removed so he can see his family before he dies (Image: Vicky Kightley/Media Wales)

A terminally ill dad who is almost blind from cataracts desperately wants surgery to see his loved ones for the last time before he dies from cancer.

Ian Kightley, 53, from Denbighshire, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of multiple myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer, in September 2015.

When the cancer worsened last year it required long-term chemotherapy and the mechanic has also been receiving weekly steroids.

The high dosage of steroids has caused cataracts to form in his eyes since January to the extent he can't see his wife Vicky’s face.

The dad-of-six was placed on a two-year waiting list for an operation to remove the cataracts but with no guarantee how long the treatment will keep his cancer under control, Ian and his family have been desperate for another solution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PshOj_0achXn0M00
Ian first had signs that there was something wrong when he had a back injury that didn't get any better (Image: Vicky Kightley/Media Wales)

In May Vicky’s friends launched a GoFundMe campaign raise money for the operation privately.

The campaign’s £8,000 goal was intended to go towards Ian’s operation, his funeral, as well as donations to two cancer charities chosen by him and his wife. But that has been surpassed with £9,500 raised so far for Ian.

At the time of his diagnosis, Ian was a 47-year-old “busy, active man” who used to cycle to work but an accident at work was the first sign that something wasn't right.

“He was at work lifting up a gearbox with somebody else and his back went,” recalled Vicky. "Because he is a tall man, we never thought anything of it. He was always hurting his back one way or another.

“So when his back went, we just thought it was normal. He’d hurt his back and it would get better.”

As the weeks turned into months, Ian’s injured back didn't improve and new symptoms started to emerge, including body pains and coughing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0borvv_0achXn0M00
He eventually was taken to hospital where doctors told him that he had blood cancer (Image: Vicky Kightley/Media Wales)

He ended up bed bound for about six weeks and in a lot of pain.

“We noticed he was losing weight and his pain was getting worse, and then he started being sick,” Vicky said.

“We took him to the doctors who diagnosed him with gastroenteritis. They gave him some stuff for that.”

She continued: “One day I noticed he’d lost that much weight that he couldn’t get out of bed to go to the toilet. He was literally weeing in a bucket and being sick in a bucket."

Ian added: "It got to the point where I couldn’t keep water down."

Vicky’s dad, a first aider, convinced her to phone an ambulance and Ian was rushed to hospital where he was put on a drip.

Tests revealed that he had a high white blood cell count and a low red blood cell count.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMGLW_0achXn0M00
Ian has been taking steroids along with chemotherapy which has caused cataracts (Image: Vicky Kightley/Media Wales)

“I think I knew deep down what was wrong with him, but I didn't want to face the situation or face the reality of what was wrong,” Vicky admitted, who said the news that he had cancer was then delivered abruptly.

“I came home, because I had the children at home, so I came home to sort them out. As I was at home, my mum arrived at the hospital to see Ian.

“And a doctor just came in and she didn’t ask who my mum was. She just turned round and said to Ian: ‘We think you have a blood cancer.' Just like that.”

Vicky said if it hadn’t been for her mum by Ian’s side and holding his hand, she dreads “to think what state he would have been in.”

Ian was put on a ward and had a bone marrow biopsy. This pinpointed the type of cancer he had as well as the percentage of the cancer in the bone marrow.

Within days he had given up his job and started chemotherapy. Doctors told the family that if he had stayed at home for two days longer he would have ended up on kidney dialysis because his kidneys were shutting down.

Prior to Ian’s diagnosis, Vicky had already been caring for her 22-year-old son who has ADHD.

“When Ian was diagnosed I fell again into the carer role of looking after Ian, as well as being his wife,” she said.

“We couldn't get Ian up the stairs. We had to change the lounge into a bedroom for him. Denbighshire county council managed to put a stair-lift in for us.”

Ian has been on and off chemotherapy for more than five years. Until the last 12 months, each round of treatment kept his aggressive cancer at bay for months before the next one.

The chemotherapy treatment has been administered in tandem with steroids, which can cause cataracts to form in the eyes if given in a high dosage for a prolonged period of time.

The cataracts have left Ian with very limited sight, compounding his already limited mobility. He said he can no longer do “normal daily things”.

He said: “I can’t watch football on the TV.

“I can’t see my wife’s face, I can just see the outline. The same for the kids. I can’t drive anymore. I used to be a photographer - I can’t take photographs or anything like that any more.”

At the beginning of the year, Ian was urgently referred for surgery for the cataracts and he was put on a two-year waiting list.

With this being Ian’s last line of cancer treatment, time is of the essence for the family.

“You wake up everyday and it could be to the point where he could end up in hospital tomorrow, next week or the week after. We just don’t know. There’s no time frame,” said Vicky.

Ian’s mental health has also deteriorated in the past few months since the cataracts have taken hold.

“Ian’s been shielding for the last year because of being on chemotherapy. But now he’s able to get out, he can’t get out to see things and do things. So it’s been tough for him,” said Vicky.

The family’s attempts to expedite the operation have not worked. In May, Vicky sought help from their local MP, Dr James Davies, as a final resort to appeal to Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

“He sent an email to the health board to try and get it done urgently and quicker,” said Vicky. "I’m not going to sit here and knock anybody from the NHS, because they've actually saved my husband’s life.

“But they have not responded once to Dr James Davies. I’ve had his wife email me saying that they’ve sent two or three emails asking if they can have a response. They’ve not had a response and we’ve not had a response from the health board.”

