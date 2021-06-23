Top Must Visit Attractions for Your Trip to Raleigh

Raleigh is the capital of the state of North Carolina and one of the fastest-growing cities in America. The city was named after Walter Raleigh who established the lost Roanoke Colony in present-day Dare County in the 1580s. Raleigh is also called the "City of Oaks" for the abundance of Oak trees lining the streets of the city.

While Raleigh may not be the first city on your mind when you visit North Carolina but the city has a lot to offer for both tourists and locals alike. Here is a list of some of the places you must visit during your next trip to the City of Oaks.

North Carolina State Capitol

North Carolina State Capitol (Wikimedia Commons)

Completed in 1840, the North Carolina State Capitol is an excellent place to visit. The Greek architecture of the building is well preserved and the intricate details of the plasterwork, molding, and giant Greek elements can be seen in the work of Architect David Paton. If you want to learn about North Carolina politics, this is the place to go. They have very informative self-guided tours. The Capitol also hosts a few festive holiday events in December.

Pullen Park

Pullen Park (Raleigh Public Records)

Opened in 1887, this 66 acres park offers both Indoor and Outdoor attractions. The park boasts of being the state's first public park, the fifth oldest amusement park in the U.S, and the 16th-oldest operating amusement park in the world. Whether you want to have a picnic, play sports, see a performance theater, or swim, Pullen Park has got you covered.

Some of the most popular attractions include Gustave A Dentzel Carousel, the C.P. Huntington miniature train, and pedal boats. If you are a fan of The Andy Griffith Show, don't forget to check out the bronze "Andy and Opie" statue. Pullen Park is definitely a must-visit to spend some quiet and fun family time with your loved ones.

North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences

North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences (Wikimedia Commons)

Raleigh's most popular attraction, the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences offers its visitors a ton of information about nature and the world around you. The best thing is that the admission is free. The museum contains several exhibits that appeal to visitors of all ages. Some of the most popular exhibits at the museum include "Coastal North Carolina", "The Discover Room", "The SECU Daily Planet", and "Living Conservatory".

If you want to learn about nature research, you can get your inner scientist out in "Investigate Labs" and watch scientists working in the "Windows on Research" areas. The staff is well informed and can answer any follow-up questions you may have.

If you like museums, the North Carolina Museum of Art and the North Carlina Museum of History are also great places to visit.

Marbles Kids Museum

Marbles Kids Museum (Wikimedia Commons)

If you have young children, the Marbles Kids Museum is a must-visit place when you are in Raleigh. The museum has several educational exhibits. Some of the most popular ones are "Art Loft", where kids can do crafts, paint, and sculpt, "Power 2 Play", where children can play with kid-size athletic equipment, "Around Town", which gives children a simulation experience of driving, and "Treetunes", which is an introduction to music for kids. The museum is open every day from 9 am to 5 pm and the admission fee is very modest at less than $10.

JC Raulston Arboretum

JC Raulston Arboretum (Wikimedia Commons)

This place has one of the widest collections of plants that you would come across. If you are just a casual visitor, enjoy the beautiful and picturesque place that is JC Raulston Arboretum. If you are a gardener you can learn a lot about different plants and find some inspiration. You will also find several trees like the muku tree, the golden chain tree, and the seven son's tree. Some unusual plants you will see at the Arboretum are the "Twisted Tongue" agave and the blue baneberry perennial. Admission to the Arboretum is free and they offer guided tours at certain times of the week.

