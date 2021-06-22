Cancel
New plastic £50 note enters circulation today featuring WW2 codebreaker Alan Turing

By Sam Barker
Daily Mirror
 15 days ago
The new £50 note launches on what would have been Alan Turing's birthday (Image: PA)

A plastic £50 banknote featuring WW2 codebreaker Alan Turing launches today, meaning the last of the UK's paper currency will be phased out.

The new polymer £50 features Turing's portrait, designs for the British Bombe codebreaking device he helped make and some of his other mathematical formulae.

Turing is best-known for his codebreaking work at Bletchley Park on cracking the German Enigma machine in WWII, which let the allies read secret enemy messages.

Historians think Turing's work may have shortened the war by four years - saving tens of thousands of lives. He is also seen as one of the fathers of modern computing.

Today would also have been Turing's birthday.

The new polymer banknote spells the end for paper notes that have existed since 1694 (Image: PA)
Underneath the picture of Turing on the banknote is a quote from him, saying: "This is only a foretaste of what is to come, and only the shadow of what is going to be."

The polymer banknotes are meant to last longer and be harder to forge than paper ones.

Paper notes were first introduced by the Bank of England in 1694.

The Turing £50 has two translucent panels and a two-colour foil strip, making it tough to fake.

It also has a hologram image which changes between the words ‘fifty’ and ‘pounds’ when tilting the note from side to side.

An early mock-up of how the new £50 might look (Image: PA)

The notes also have four clusters of raised dots in the top left hand corner of one side, to help blind and partially sighted people work out the its value.

In keeping with tradition, the new £50 will be bigger than all the other polymer banknotes, at around 146mm x 77mm.

The polymer £50 note will join the Churchill £5, the Austen £10 and the Turner £20.

Turing, who was gay but engaged to a woman, Joan Clarke, was arrested in 1952 for gross indecency after an affair with a 19-year-old man.

Being gay only stopped being a crime in 1967. Turing was forced to take female hormones, so-called 'chemical castration', or else go to prison.

He killed himself in 1954 and got a royal pardon for his 'crime' in 2013.

When the Turing £50 was unveiled, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said: "Turing is best known for his codebreaking work at Bletchley Park, which helped end the Second World War.

"However in addition he was a leading mathematician, developmental biologist, and a pioneer in the field of computer science. He was also gay, and was treated appallingly as a result. By placing him on our new polymer £50 banknote, we are celebrating his achievements, and the values he symbolises."

Deadline to use paper £50 notes

You can keep using the current paper £50 notes as usual. They will be withdrawn, but the Bank of England will give at least six months' notice before they are.

The current paper £50 was issued in 2011 and features James Watt and Matthew Boulton, who designed the steam engine.

There are currently 344 million paper £50 notes still in circulation, with a combined value of £17.2billion.

Computer Science
Computer Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

Fifty pound note with a portrait of Alan Turing in circulation

The UK central bank has put its new £ 50 note into circulation. The mathematician Alan Turing is depicted on the back of the notes. The new banknote is made of a polymer-based plastic, which makes the notes more durable than paper money. The 5, 10 and 20 pound notes are made from this material. They depict Winston Churchill, Jane Austen and William Turner, and always Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.
ScienceSentinel

Find Out Who Alan Turing Was, Gay Scientist Printing A £ 50 Note – 6/24/2021 – Science

In a seminal 1950 article on artificial intelligence, British scientist Alan Turing (1912-1954) asks: Can a machine think?. In the text, Turing suggests a game in which a person and a computer answer questions from another person who would be a kind of judge. In the end, the judge has to use the answers to decide who is the computer and who is the person. In this game of simulation, the computer can win if it manages to confuse people.
WorldBBC

Alan Turing: Bust unveiled at Sherborne School

A bronze bust of Alan Turing has been unveiled at his former school. The sculpture of the computer pioneer and wartime codebreaker now stands on a plinth in the grounds of Sherborne School in Sherborne, Dorset. It comes after local resident Kathryn Ballisat, inspired by Turing's story and connection to...
EconomyShropshire Star

Education pioneer becomes first woman to feature on bank’s new £50 note

The Royal Bank of Scotland note featuring Flora Stevenson was revealed at her namesake school in Edinburgh. A woman features on the face of the Royal Bank of Scotland’s new £50 note for the first time. An illustration of Scottish education pioneer Flora Stevenson is on the bank’s new polymer...
Books & Literaturetowardsdatascience.com

The Only Book You Need to Ace Advanced Machine Learning Strategy

“If you only read the books that everyone else is reading, you can only think what everyone else is thinking.” — Haruki Murakami. If you’re starting in data science, this article isn’t probably for you. I still love you and wrote about the 3 beginner-friendly data science books you should read, which many beginners loved. I suggest you save this story for later.
EngineeringPosted by
ScienceAlert

Engineers Built a Cockroach-Inspired Robot That Can't Be Squashed

Some of the best robots are inspired by nature. Now, engineers have developed a small, scurrying bot based on the humble cockroach – with almost as much speed and squashability as its biological equivalent. About the size of a postage stamp, the as-yet-unnamed soft robot is able to move at a speed of 20 body lengths per second, and take the stress of up to a million times its own weight. Tipping the scales at less than a tenth of a gram, the bot can withstand being stood on by a human foot – a weight that's around the equivalent of 60 kilograms...
Scienceinformation-age.com

UK data science degrees and diplomas

Looking to study data science? Here is a list of data science degrees and diplomas that are available in the UK. Here, we list out near to one hundred different university degrees (Bachelors and Masters), plus post-graduate diplomas and certifications with Data Science in the title. Most are full time, but there are a number of innovative online courses available, mostly for MSc or post grads, although there is an online BSc in Data Science and Business Analytics from the University of London with academic direction from LSE.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

A Framework for Proof-carrying Logical Transformations

In various provers and deductive verification tools, logical transformations are used extensively in order to reduce a proof task into a number of simpler tasks. Logical transformations are often part of the trusted base of such tools. In this paper, we develop a framework to improve confidence in their results. We follow a modular and skeptical approach: transformations are instrumented independently of each other and produce certificates that are checked by a third-party tool. Logical transformations are considered in a higher-order logic, with type polymorphism and built-in theories such as equality and integer arithmetic. We develop a language of proof certificates for them and use it to implement the full chain of certificate generation and certificate verification.
Computer Sciencedronedj.com

Beyond surveying and inspection: Teaching drones to use precision tools

So, you think drones are revolutionizing surveying, mapping, and inspection tasks? That will start to sound like old news once you find out what researchers in New Zealand are teaching drones to do. Two University of Canterbury academics are enabling drones to use hazardous precision tools in midair for a variety of complex industries.
ChemistryNature.com

Not just sorcery: scientists build an invisible portal

‘Superscattering’ material is used to construct a mini-doorway that is invisible in the microwave portion of the spectrum. Invisible doorways have long been the stuff of fiction: Harry Potter, for example, entered a hidden portal to catch a train at King’s Cross station in London. Now, a team has disguised a gateway in the real world.
Books & LiteratureTelegraph

Thinking beyond three dimensions: this mind-bending book will change how you see the world

“One can’t help feeling that, in those opening years of the 1900s, something was in the air,” writes mathematician Jordan Ellenberg. It’s page 90, and he’s launching into the second act of his dramatic, complex history of geometry (think “History of the World in 100 Shapes”, some of them very screwy indeed). For page after reassuring page, we’ve been introduced to symmetry, to topology, and to the kinds of notation that make sense of deceptively complex questions like “how many holes has a straw”? Now, though, the gloves are off, as Ellenberg records the fin de siecle’s “painful recognition of some unavoidable bubbling randomness at the very bottom of things”.
ComputersCosmos

China demonstrates most powerful quantum computer

A Chinese research team has surpassed Google, building a quantum computer that completed a calculation in just over an hour that would take classical computers more than eight years to perform. It’s the latest milestone in a line of exciting quantum computing developments across the last two years. In that...
Computersarxiv.org

Pixel identification in an image using Grover Search Algorithm

Quantum Computing offers an entirely new way of doing computation governed by the rules of quantum mechanics like Superposition and Entanglement. These rules allow us to do computation over all the possible states simultaneously. Hence, offering exponentially higher computation power than the present classical computers. Quantum computing algorithms are entirely different from classical algorithms due to quantum parallel computing derived from quantum state superposition and entanglement, which has natural advantages over classical image processing. Grover algorithm is a quantum-based search algorithm used to find the correct answer from an unsorted database by computing all the inputs simultaneously. Thus, giving us a quadratic speed-up of order O(n) 1/2 in comparison to the classical algorithm which offers speedup with order O(n). We used the Grover algorithm for identifying the black pixel in a (2x2) classical image by first converting it into a quantum state and then running the Grover algorithm for identifying the pixel with 0 value maximum gray-scale intensity. This technique has applications in areas like steganography offering data encryption between users, image segmentation.
Visual ArtDezeen

Birmingham City University spotlights 17 architecture and design projects

A self-organising shelter that adapts to environmental stimuli and ceramic tableware designed to stimulate the senses are included in Dezeen's latest school show by students at Birmingham City University. Also included is a Russian recreational area designed as a multifunctional park to meet residents' needs, and a chair that explores...

