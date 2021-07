WWE is working to try to increase the characteristics and skills of its athletes as much as possible. Already in the last episode of Friday Night SmackDown, two of the most important champions of the yellow show, Karrion Kross and Bronson Reed, were called by the WWE to perform in two dark matches not filmed by the company's cameras and that probably will never see anyone, to try to increase his in-ring skills, with the same thing that will be done next week, but this time with the promos on the microphone.